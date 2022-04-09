Amazon Shoppers Say They Had 'No Idea' Their Homes Were So Dirty Until They Used This Now-$40 Vacuum Cleaner
It's no secret that reliable cleaning tools are essential to keeping your floors spotless. And now that spring cleaning season is ramping up, it's a great time to make any necessary equipment upgrades.
Fortunately, you don't have to shell out a fortune to clean up everyday messes. The Black and Decker Stick Vacuum Cleaner is currently on sale for just $40 on Amazon — an incredible price tag considering stick vacuums can easily run upward of hundreds of dollars.
Buy It! Black and Decker 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
The stick vacuum is equipped with a strong motor to tackle dust and debris on hard floors and carpets. Plus, the cleaning device has a swivel base, so it's easy to maneuver around furniture, and getting hard-to-reach areas is a breeze thanks to its low-profile.
Floors and carpets aren't the only areas of your home the vacuum can take on; it converts into a handheld vacuum for above-floor cleaning, too. All you have to do is attach the crevice tool (which comes with your purchase) to the handheld vacuum to suck up everything from crumbs on coffee tables to dust in between couch seat cushions. For curtains and lampshades, use the included small brush attachment.
You can also ditch the stick base and use just the vacuum and head — think of it as a mini vacuum — to easily clean your stairs.
Another standout feature is the vacuum's HEPA filter that traps dust, pollen, and more. Even better, the filter is washable so you can reuse it.
Hundreds of shoppers have given the vacuum a perfect rating, with one raving that the "powerful motor and suction" picked up "everything, including popcorn, dog hair, and even a few small Legos." Another reviewer claimed it worked so well, that they "had no idea" just how dirty their home was until they "emptied the canister and filter."
Others say that the "lightweight" and "versatile" vacuum is "easy to move around," making their "chores much easier." Some shoppers also have pointed out that its compact design makes it "so easy to store."
Head to Amazon to pick up the Black and Decker Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's still on sale for $40.
