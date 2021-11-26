Even Dyson Owners Are Obsessed with This Cordless Stick Vacuum — and It's 50% Off for Black Friday
Just like that, Black Friday 2021 is finally here, and the deals are plentiful. Whether you've been waiting to snag a discounted TV or a new set of AirPods, there are tons of markdowns to choose from. Andright now you can nab a Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum for 50 percent off at Amazon — but you have to act fast.
Perfect for both hard floors and carpets, the stick vacuum cleaner has three speeds and comes with an angled brush that not only picks up debris and dust easily, but is also designed to prevent any tangles of hair. Along with a built-in filter that promises a deep clean, it has LED headlights that illuminate all the dirt hidden underneath the couch and tucked away in dark corners. Once it runs for 55 minutes, simply plug the removable battery in to charge.
Plus, the stick vacuum cleaner transforms into a handheld device, which is the ideal size to address smaller messes or clean the inside of a car. You can even attach different brush heads to the machine, such as an extra long crevice tool, allowing you to clean stairs, upholstery, and other hard-to-reach places with ease.
Buy It! Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum, $99 (orig. $199); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the stick vacuum a five-star rating, with some saying it "kicks butt" and calling it "'phenomenal." Another reviewer wrote that his wife "has had other stick vacuum models from other manufacturers like Shark or Dyson, and yet this one is the one she approves of most."
"I cannot rave enough about this vacuum," one user shared. "It does an amazing job on my tile floors and low level rugs. I love the freedom of not having to plug it in but not sacrifice suction power. The ability to swap out the battery for use on other Black + Decker products is also a very cool feature." They added, "All in all I highly recommend this vacuum to people who have tile or wood floors. It's amazing!"
"I'm a bit of a vacuum freak. We have a Dyson pet and have tried other handhelds without success. I've been looking for a vacuum that has a replaceable battery and works with all of the 20V batteries I have for my tools. Voila! This is the one," another person said. "Pros: Great suction, works with all of the 20V B&D batteries, LED lights, pet efficient, easy to charge, vacuums our entire home using 2.5 batteries." They added, "Overall this is a winner. You won't be disappointed."
Head to Amazon's Black Friday sale and shop the Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum for less than $100 before it sells out for good.
