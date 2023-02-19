We Love This Black + Decker Steam Mop for Quick-Cleanups, and It's on Sale for Just $40 This Presidents Day

The best budget steam mop is even cheaper right now

By
Casey Clark
Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce.

Published on February 19, 2023 08:00 AM

BLACK+DECKER Steam Mop
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

If you've been thinking of investing in a steam mop — and taking your floors to a new level of clean — you're in luck. Our pick for the best budget steam mop is on sale at Amazon right now for just $40.

The PEOPLE Tested team tried 27 steam mops and named the Black+Decker Classic Steam-Mop HSM13E1 the winner for best budget steam mop, based on ease of use, effectiveness, portability, cleaning capability, maneuverability, and value. The five-pound steam mop has plenty of standout features, including a swiveling mop head, a 12-ounce reservoir, and a quick power-on feature that heats up in 30 seconds. The rotary mop head makes it easy to maneuver around furniture and get into those hard-to-reach areas.

Buy It! Black+Decker Classic Steam-Mop HSM13E1, $39.96 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

It's safe to use on all sealed surfaces, including hardwood floors, tile, and laminate. According to the brand, the steam mop kills up to 99 percent of germs with just water and the included microfiber pad. This is not a cordless model, instead powered by a 16-foot cord, the benefit of which is delivering a steady stream of power during the entire cleaning session.

Our testers noted that this steam mop is a basic model that works well as part of a weekly tidying routine. During the testing, it worked well to remove everyday stains with its continuous steam output, but not heavy, sticky stains like maple syrup. "I would definitely recommend this steam mop to people looking for light-use areas, or without small children or animals — for singles and older individuals, it is a valuable tool to clean easily and well," said one of our testers.

If you're in need of an affordable, effective steam mop to take your weekly upkeep to the next level, the Black+Decker Classic Steam-Mop HSM13E1 is a great choice. Snag it while it's on sale at Amazon.

