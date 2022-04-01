This Black and Decker Vacuum 'Gets a Lot of Use' in Amazon Shoppers' Homes, and It's on Sale
If you haven't yet hopped on the spring cleaning bandwagon, you've still got plenty of time to get the house in shape. And the one tool you'll definitely want to grab is a vacuum cleaner to pick up crumbs and dirt in every room.
Start with the Black and Decker Powerseries Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is on sale now for just $130 at Amazon. The lightweight device is designed with pivot steering, allowing you to easily handle and maneuver it around obstacles and under bulky pieces of furniture. It can effortlessly pick up dirt and debris on both hardwood floors and low-pile carpets and is complete with bright LED lights that illuminate all the dirt you may have not spotted otherwise.
The vacuum cleaner also converts into a handheld device, giving you the option to use the smaller machine to clean up tinier messes. And you can attach a brush or crevice tool to the vacuum, allowing you to more readily clean upholstery, drapes, and car interiors. Plus, thanks to the large half-liter dust bin, you might not even need to empty it after every run.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend the cordless vacuum cleaner. In reviews, they've noted that it "gets a lot of use," with one even saying they "literally use this every single day." Another reviewer said, "for everyday use, this has taken over," while a different person shared: "We love this little vacuum so much that we purchased one for every place we live and visit."
Someone else explained that even though they already owned plenty of vacuum cleaners, they wanted to try something different — and a little more user-friendly. "This Dustbuster Stick is so easy to use that everyone in the house chooses it first," they shared. They added that it's an excellent device to clean carpeted stairs and appreciated the LED headlights.
Head to Amazon to get the Black and Decker Powerseries Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for just $130 before this deal ends.
