This Portable Air Conditioner 'Made Record Heat Bearable,' and It's on Sale at Amazon

Now that spring is in full swing, there are plenty of outdoor activities to look forward to in the coming months. But you also want to be prepared so your home can serve as an oasis away from the sun when you need to cool down — and a high-quality air conditioner is key. So if you're in the market for a smaller unit, Amazon has a top-rated portable air conditioner on sale right now, $183 less than its usual price.

The Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner is compact — it measures 17.32 inches by 13.2 inches by 27.2 inches and weighs 51 pounds. As for its cooling capabilities, the device can cool down a room (ideally up to 150 square feet) up to 61 degrees Fahrenheit on the coldest setting. It has an adjustable fan speed, as well as a setting just for dehumidifying — there's even a sleep mode so if you plan to run the AC at night, it'll be extra quiet.



It's designed to stand on a floor and can be easily moved around a room thanks to its four wheels. The setup is simple — just place the unit next to a window, attach the included hose and window adapter, and plug it into an outlet. It has a touchable LED display and comes with a remote, so you can easily control the temperature, timers, and other settings anywhere in the room.

Keeping the portable air conditioner clean is easy, too, as you only have to rinse the filter once or twice a month before sliding it back into the machine. Plus, the AC has a "very nice design," according to one reviewer.

More than 2,000 people gave the portable air conditioner a five-star rating, and some shoppers said they were "impressed" that it "cools a room very fast" in their reviews. "This baby made record heat bearable," wrote one shopper, while another reviewer called it "by far, the quietest unit I've ever owned."



A final shopper called the air conditioner "perfect" and "powerful," and noted that "it's easy to set up, simple to operate, and does everything I need it to."

If you're looking to cool down an apartment, dorm, office, or any room in your home, check out the Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner while it's on sale at Amazon.

