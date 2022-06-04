The Portable Air Conditioner That Shoppers Call One of Their 'Greatest Investments' Is on Sale This Weekend
There are plenty of gadgets and home goods out there that offer relief from summer heat, like cooling bamboo pillows and clip-on fans. But sometimes, you need a big blast of refreshing air — and that's why folks rave about this Amazon find.
Amazon shoppers love this Black and Decker air conditioner, which has 23,000 five-star ratings and reviews that call it "an absolute must for hot summer days." It's the retailer's best-selling portable air conditioner overall, beating 2,000 other options. And this weekend, you can snag it on sale thanks to this new deal.
This nifty air conditioner is actually three machines in one, functioning as a fan and humidifier too. Its series of settings gives you the power to control the temperature, the intensity of the fan, the noise level, and more. Its sleep mode dials down the sound, helping you to snooze uninterrupted, and its timer is handy for saving on energy and costs.
The rolling unit comes in several sizes with different output levels. The smallest is designed to cool down spaces up to 100 square feet, while the largest is powerful enough for bigger rooms — up to 350 square feet.
Each one comes with a remote control, allowing you to operate it from the comfort of your couch or bed, and an exhaust hose that attaches to windows.
Owners have given the air conditioner five-star ratings for its easy assembly and installation, durability, energy efficiency, and low noise levels. Many reviewers praise its longevity and high-quality design, which has made it their go-to cooling solution for years. And several like the "calming" white noise that the fan provides, operating almost like a white noise sound machine.
Another commonly mentioned quality in reviews is its attractive look. While it's not a work of art, it's more sleek and subtle than most window units, which can be an eyesore.
And many reviews detail its economical energy usage: Several owners were thrilled to see their electrical bills stay the same or even go down when they opted for this. Many used this air conditioner to cool down bedrooms and home offices in lieu of running central air throughout their entire house, resulting in big savings.
And most importantly, shoppers value its fast and intense cooling power, calling it "such a relief," "worth every penny," and "absolutely amazing."
"It has been three years since I've owned this portable air conditioner, and I firmly believe this is by far one of my greatest investments," one reviewer wrote. "It has reached upwards of 119 degrees where I live over the past three years of owning this AC unit, and it's been a lifesaver. I do not regret buying this and I can say with full confidence I would immediately buy a new one should this one fail."
If you're looking to treat yourself to sweet relief this summer, now's a great time to snag it while it's on sale and in stock. There's no word on how long this best-seller will be discounted, so grab it while you can.
