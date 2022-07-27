Amazon Shoppers Say This Portable Air Conditioner Cools Off a Room 'Within Minutes,' and It's on Sale
If you've spent any time outside recently, you'll be quite aware that it's boiling hot. Which means when you're indoors, you're spending as much time as you can directly in front of a tower fan or cooling yourself off with a freezing shower.
If you're in the market for something a little more powerful, it's worth trying out the Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The portable air conditioner is compact — measuring 17.32 inches by 13.2 inces by 27.2 inches — and plenty quiet. Thanks to an adjustable fan speed, the device can cool down a room to 61 degrees Fahrenheit on the coldest setting. It's perfect for small rooms, dormitories, apartments, cabins, offices, and campers, since it works best in rooms up to 150 square feet.
Complete with four wheels, the air conditioner is easy to roll from room to room. To set it up, simply place it next to a window, attach the included hose and window adapter, and then plug it into an outlet (the window kit includes all the necessities you need, including a foam seal, bracket, and screws). It's finished off with an LED display that showcases all the settings. Plus, it comes with a remote control, allowing you to change the temperature from anywhere in the room.
Buy It! Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner, $299.99 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com
Nearly 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the portable air conditioner a five-star rating, with many noting that it "cools us off very well" while others explain that it cools down a room "within minutes." One user wrote, "This unit wipes out the humidity," while another added: "When I turned it on for the first time it cooled my bedroom in about 15 minutes."
A five-star reviewer shared that they had been raving about this device to their friends, explaining that it "keeps my sunny Florida bedroom 68 [degrees Fahrenheit]." They also added: "I sleep like a baby now."
Head to Amazon to grab the Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner while it's on sale.
