Amazon Shoppers Say This Portable Air Conditioner Cools Off a Room 'Within Minutes,' and It's on Sale

Complete with four wheels, the air conditioner is easy to roll from room to room. To set it up, simply place it next to a window, attach the included hose and window adapter, and then plug it into an outlet (the window kit includes all the necessities you need, including a foam seal, bracket, and screws). It's finished off with an LED display that showcases all the settings. Plus, it comes with a remote control, allowing you to change the temperature from anywhere in the room.