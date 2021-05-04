Even Dyson Owners Admit That This Handheld Vacuum Is ‘Exceptional’—and It’s on Sale
With parts of the country battling high pollen counts, there's no better time to invest in a device that's sure to suck up all the sneeze-causing messes you inadvertently track into the house. Rather than lug out the upright vacuum cleaner every time you need to clean, it's far more beneficial to simply pull out a handheld vacuum to dispose of small messes or a mountain of crumbs.
A great option to consider is the Black + Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum, which is currently on sale for just $69 on Amazon. This cordless handheld vacuum differentiates itself from the crowd thanks to its pivoting nozzle that can be adjusted up to 200 degrees — allowing you to clean at several angles and reach those tricky places, like the tops of shelves or under the couch. The nozzle also has a hidden brush and crevice tool that can be popped open and can pick up everything from dust to pet hair on both carpet and hardwood floors.
The dust bowl has a capacity of 15 ounces, giving you plenty of opportunity to run the vacuum before emptying it. Complete with lithium technology, the handheld vacuum boasts strong suction and is designed to not fade over time. And when it runs out of power, you can simply plug the handheld vacuum into the convenient charging base.
Buy It! Black + Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum, $69 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
It should come as no surprise that Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the power of this affordable handheld vacuum, which has picked up over 11,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers call it "exceptional" and the "greatest hand vac that's not a Dyson." One user even goes on to say that, while they have a $600 Dyson, the Black + Decker option is their ″favorite.″
"I love this device," one five-star reviewer shares. "I have had quite a number of hand vacuums and have found them all to be wimpy in power and quick to quit. This one is plenty strong and I have never had it die out before the job is one. (For example, it can do the whole inside of an SUV without quitting on me.) It stores easily on the wall or on the counter, empties very easily (just open the door and dump), and has a washable, reusable filter. Can't imagine why you would want any other unit."
"I bought this hand vac in 2016 and it is still going strong," another shopper says. "This cleans up everything in a jiffy and [it] is so easy to empty the canister. My favorite thing about it is how well it cleans up hair. As a girl, I shed hair like crazy, but when it came to my Roomba, cleaning the hair out was a pain. With this hand vac, it's so easy to run through the whole room and then just empty the hair out. I love this hand vac and my apartment would be a mess without it."
Whether you need to replace an old handheld vacuum cleaner or are simply tired of lugging out the upright one, shop the Black + Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum for $69 on Amazon.
Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials, and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.
- Even Dyson Owners Admit That This Handheld Vacuum Is ‘Exceptional’—and It’s on Sale
- Dog Owners Can’t Get Enough of This Interactive Fetch Toy That Even Occupies Aggressive Chewers
- The Internet Can’t Get Enough of This $15 Workout Set
- This $12 Robotic Cat Toy Is So Entertaining, It Keeps Pets Interested for Years