Over 19,000 Shoppers Adore This Handheld Vacuum That ‘Makes Cleaning Easy’

Lugging an unwieldy, heavy vacuum around the house, blindly attempting to get into those hidden corners under the bed and stove, qualifies as tedious. And while an upright vacuum cleaner is certainly essential, sometimes it's far easier to tackle these spots with a lightweight handheld vacuum that's just as powerful.
With this popular Black + Decker handheld vacuum, shoppers are thinking twice before dragging out their mammoth vacuums for small messes. It boasts strong suction and an extended run time of 10 hours before it needs to be recharged. Over 31 ounces of dust, pet dander, and crumbs can fit in the vacuum, which is complete with a washable bowl and filter. Plus, the dirt bowl is translucent, so you can always see what's inside and know when it needs to be emptied.
The wide mouth can pick up big debris and attaches to two included accessories for added benefits. Employ the crevice tool for hard-to-reach areas, and put on the brush tool to clean upholstery and drapes. The vacuum is small enough to slide under the stove and other corners with ease, sucking up all the dirt you'd never see otherwise.
Buy It! Black+Decker Handheld Vacuum, $42.99; amazon.com.
Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about this handheld vacuum, which has picked up nearly 20,000 five-star reviews and an Amazon's Choice stamp. Shoppers say they were surprised by the power of the vacuum, which "makes cleaning easy," and note that it has a "great battery life." Plus, shoppers love its compact proportions, saying that it's the "perfect size for those sneaky small spaces."
"I have purchased a lot of dustbusters… and I mean a lot," one five-star reviewer says. "I have cats and have to clean up their [litter]. It sucks up everything: cat hair, human hair, you name it. It works better than any other dustbuster I have bought. Plus the way the top is shaped it gets under the cabinets."
"This is a game changer for my house," another shopper says. "I have two kids and two cats. Not having to grab my big corded vacuum for small messes is so easy and convenient. Suction is awesome. I use it for my car, window sills, dusting curtains, and even my couch. I freaking love this thing!"
Shop the Black + Decker handheld vacuum on Amazon for less than $50.
