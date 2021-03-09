Over 19,000 Shoppers Adore This Handheld Vacuum That ‘Makes Cleaning Easy’

With this popular Black + Decker handheld vacuum, shoppers are thinking twice before dragging out their mammoth vacuums for small messes. It boasts strong suction and an extended run time of 10 hours before it needs to be recharged. Over 31 ounces of dust, pet dander, and crumbs can fit in the vacuum, which is complete with a washable bowl and filter. Plus, the dirt bowl is translucent, so you can always see what's inside and know when it needs to be emptied.