We've Tested Tons of Vacuum Cleaners — and the Best Handheld Vacuum for Pet Hair Is on Sale for Under $100

Being a pet parent isn't simply playtime and couch cuddles. The many perks also come with the constant need to clean up pet hair, kibble, and kitty litter. And as we enter shedding season, it's time to add a cleaning solution to your online cart.

PEOPLE tested more than 30 vacuums in our lab to find the best options for different needs — from a budget-friendly vacuum for pet hair to the one with the best attachments. And right now, you can snag the PEOPLE Tested handheld vacuum cleaner that's ideal for sucking up pet hair and kibble while it's on sale at Amazon.

Our testers found the Black and Decker Furbuster AdvancedClean+ Handheld Vacuum Cleaner to be "especially effective at pet hair removal and great for getting kibble off of hard floors." According to the brand, the motorized bristles in the vacuum head snatch up stubborn pet hair and dust, which can often stick or tangle itself into different surfaces. The PEOPLE testers also praised its ability to clean cars and couches, as well as its use as a "quickie touch-up" tool for items like upholstery.

While the wider head of the vacuum is useful for picking up larger messes, its handy crevice tool attachment is great for detail work and cleaning hard-to-reach places. What's more, our testers also raved about its maneuverability and portability, since it weighs less than three pounds. And when its 750-milliliter dustbin is full of debris, you can easily dump its contents into the garbage with just the push of a button. No muss, no fuss!

The vacuum operates cordlessly and features two cleaning modes; simply press the purple button on the handle to ramp up the suction to Powerboost mode. PEOPLE testers found the vacuum to be quiet even on the strongest mode, explaining that it "never got above 66 decibels." The rechargeable 20-volt, lithium-ion battery promises an impressive runtime that's easy to track since its indicator feature tells you how much juice is left.

Make pet parenthood a little easier with the help of the Black and Decker Furbuster AdvancedClean+ Handheld Vacuum Cleaner. Act fast and snag the handheld device while it's under $100 at Amazon!

