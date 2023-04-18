We've Tested Tons of Vacuum Cleaners — and the Best Handheld Vacuum for Pet Hair Is on Sale for Under $100

The Black + Decker Furbuster is “especially effective at pet hair removal and great for getting kibble off of hard floors”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Published on April 18, 2023 06:00 AM

BLACK+DECKER Furbuster Handheld Vacuum Tout
Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez

Being a pet parent isn't simply playtime and couch cuddles. The many perks also come with the constant need to clean up pet hair, kibble, and kitty litter. And as we enter shedding season, it's time to add a cleaning solution to your online cart.

PEOPLE tested more than 30 vacuums in our lab to find the best options for different needs — from a budget-friendly vacuum for pet hair to the one with the best attachments. And right now, you can snag the PEOPLE Tested handheld vacuum cleaner that's ideal for sucking up pet hair and kibble while it's on sale at Amazon.

Our testers found the Black and Decker Furbuster AdvancedClean+ Handheld Vacuum Cleaner to be "especially effective at pet hair removal and great for getting kibble off of hard floors." According to the brand, the motorized bristles in the vacuum head snatch up stubborn pet hair and dust, which can often stick or tangle itself into different surfaces. The PEOPLE testers also praised its ability to clean cars and couches, as well as its use as a "quickie touch-up" tool for items like upholstery.

BLACK+DECKER Furbuster Handheld Vacuum
Amazon

Buy It! Black and Decker Furbuster AdvancedClean+ Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $92.44 (orig. $128.46); amazon.com

While the wider head of the vacuum is useful for picking up larger messes, its handy crevice tool attachment is great for detail work and cleaning hard-to-reach places. What's more, our testers also raved about its maneuverability and portability, since it weighs less than three pounds. And when its 750-milliliter dustbin is full of debris, you can easily dump its contents into the garbage with just the push of a button. No muss, no fuss!

The vacuum operates cordlessly and features two cleaning modes; simply press the purple button on the handle to ramp up the suction to Powerboost mode. PEOPLE testers found the vacuum to be quiet even on the strongest mode, explaining that it "never got above 66 decibels." The rechargeable 20-volt, lithium-ion battery promises an impressive runtime that's easy to track since its indicator feature tells you how much juice is left.

Make pet parenthood a little easier with the help of the Black and Decker Furbuster AdvancedClean+ Handheld Vacuum Cleaner. Act fast and snag the handheld device while it's under $100 at Amazon!

The Brand Behind This Popular Lash Serum Is on Sale at Sephora Right Now, and Prices Start at Just $20
The Lash Serum Shoppers Say Gives Them 'Longer, Fuller Lashes' Is on Sale at Sephora Right Now
Joanna Gaines Backpack
Joanna Gaines Just Wore the Practical Bag Style Loved by Nurses, Parents, and Travelers
ToLife Air Purifier Tout
This $200 Air Purifier That Shoppers Call Their 'Dream Machine' Is Just $43 at Amazon
