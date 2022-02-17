Amazon Shoppers Say This Floor Sweeper 'Totally Replaced' the Need for a Broom — and It's on Sale

The lightweight floor sweeper is a mix between a broom and a vacuum, complete with suction power to grab crumbs, dirt, and hair in a snap. The cordless device can run for up to 50 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged, and it's been designed with a swivel head that allows you to maneuver around, under, and behind bulky obstacles and big pieces of furniture. It can also be laid flat, giving you even more angles to clean from.