Amazon Shoppers Say This Floor Sweeper 'Totally Replaced' the Need for a Broom — and It's on Sale
There are the kinds of messes where pulling out a vacuum cleaner isn't required, but also where a typical broom won't exactly help you out. In this case, you likely need something in the middle. Enter the powered Black + Decker Floor Sweeper, designed to handle all those in-between messes — and it's 30 percent off at Amazon.
The lightweight floor sweeper is a mix between a broom and a vacuum, complete with suction power to grab crumbs, dirt, and hair in a snap. The cordless device can run for up to 50 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged, and it's been designed with a swivel head that allows you to maneuver around, under, and behind bulky obstacles and big pieces of furniture. It can also be laid flat, giving you even more angles to clean from.
The dustbin can hold up to 12.5 ounces of mess at a time, and it's been constructed to be easily emptied with the press of a button. Thanks to a self-standing design, the sweeper can actually stand up on its own when you're not using it, and the handle boasts a loop so it can be hung on a handle for storage.
Buy It! Black + Decker Floor Sweeper, $34.81 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the floor sweeper a five-star rating, with many noting that it "picks up everything." One shopper even wrote, "I've had it a week or two and already, I can't imagine life without it," while another said: "I am very surprised at how much cat hair, litter, and crumbs it picked up."
Another user shared that they've been using these kinds of sweepers for years, explaining that this device "totally replaced" their broom to grab everything from crumbs to dust. They also noted that the sweeper is "more lightweight and maneuverable than a broom or vacuum," making it super easy to use, and it's even able to reach all the dust sitting along the straight edges of walls. They've found that a single charge can provide up to a month of sweeping too.
Head to Amazon and shop the Black + Decker Floor Sweeper for $35 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
