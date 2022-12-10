This 'Efficient and Light' Handheld Vacuum Has Shoppers Wondering How They Lived Without It, and It's 56% Off

It has more than 15,000 five-star ratings

Published on December 10, 2022

Whether it's crumbs you tend to always find hidden in couch cushions or pet hair that keeps piling up, you know the struggle that is trying to keep your house tidy. And sometimes, taking out the bulky vacuum simply seems like too much work. However, there's a solution to this problem: a handheld vacuum.

And right now, the Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum is on sale at Amazon for $26, a massive 57 percent off its original price.

At a weight of 1.4 pounds, the white and gray mini vacuum is not only easy to maneuver, but also simple to use, as it's cordless. The device has a powerful suction and can sucks up dirt, debris, pet hair, and dust with ease. The "efficient and light" vacuum releases all it catches into its bagless and translucent and dirt bowl, so you'll instantly know when it's time to be emptied just by taking a quick glance at it.

When it's time to clean the dirt bowl, it detaches and can be washed in the sink. After you finish cleaning, simply place the cordless vacuum on the included wall-mountable base charger and let the lithium-ion battery regain power until the next use. The handheld device is great for multi-surface use, whether that's on countertops, hard-to-reach shelves, car interiors, or in-between couch cushions thanks to its built-in crevice tool.

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Amazon

Buy It! Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $26.40 (orig. $61.49); amazon.com

The "very handy" cordless vacuum has accumulated more than 15,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and some have raved about how "strong and durable" it is.

One five-star reviewer simply asked, "Where has this been all my life?" and praised the handheld vacuum's cleaning abilities, long battery life, and cordless nature. "My house is more like a cabin so I get a lot of spider webs and I suck them up with ease with this vacuum, and it's great for when my kid gets crumbs on the couch. I don't have to lug the full-sized vacuum up the stairs," they added.

Another shopper urged others to "just get it" and wrote that the "little trooper definitely holds a charge for a long time. Since I've gotten it a couple of months now, I've only had to charge it twice." Along with using the vacuum to instantly "suck away crumbs" that their toddler spills, they said it's good to use on pet hair too. "Definitely a steal," they added.

If you're looking for a handheld vacuum to help get the chores done quickly, take a hint from Amazon shoppers and add the Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum to your cart now while it's on sale.

