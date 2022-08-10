Amazon's Most Popular Handheld Vacuum Has 30,000+ Five-Star Ratings and Is on Sale Right Now

It's no secret that a reliable robot vacuum or a lightweight stick vacuum is a must for keeping your floors spotless. But when it comes to cleaning tight corners and hard-to-reach crevices, it's a good idea to invest in a handheld vacuum. Fortunately, the most sought-after portable vacuum on Amazon is on sale right now.

A mega-popular hit with shoppers, the Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum is currently the best-selling handheld vacuum on the site. It's also racked up 30,000 five-star ratings — and for good reason. The handy cleaning gadget is equipped with strong suction power and a wide mouth to easily clean dust, dirt, crumbs, and debris.

Amazon

Buy It! Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum, $39.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Weighing a little more than 2 pounds, the light vacuum is a breeze to carry throughout your home — and even over to your car. Since it's cordless, you won't have to worry about being near an outlet to use it.

For targeted cleaning, it comes with two attachments. Use the crevice attachment to clean spaces that are hard to get to, including between couch cushions and windowsills. To dust off upholstery, opt for the push-in brush.

The vacuum has a large dust bowl that lets you tackle a bunch of messes before needing to be emptied, and you'll always know when you need to dump it out, as it's translucent. Plus, the bowl as well as the filter are washable, so they're easy to maintain.

Thousands of customers have left glowing reviews to go along with their five-star ratings for the vacuum, calling it a "game changer" for their homes. They're impressed by its "powerful suction" that "picks up just about anything." One shopper wrote, "This little vacuum is the most frequently used cleaning device in my home," adding: "We use this to clean up everything from crumbs to dry cereal spills to dirt tracked in from outside."

Others call out its convenient portability, calling it "lightweight" and "easy to maneuver." Another shopper raved that it's made their "life so much easier," explaining, "If I have a small mess, I can grab this cordless hand-held and clean it up in seconds rather than going through the rigamarole of taking out my old upright vacuum."

Ready to clean small daily messes with ease? Head to Amazon to pick up the Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum while it's still on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.