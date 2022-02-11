Hurry: The Best-Selling Handheld Vacuum on Amazon Is on Sale for Under $50 Right Now
Sure, having an upright vacuum cleaner is necessary to tackle the big messes around the house, but sometimes you just need a smaller, lightweight device to handle a teeny pile of crumbs. Enter the Black + Decker Advanced Clean Handheld Vacuum, which is just $49 at Amazon.
The handheld device is powerful enough to remove dirt, hair, debris, and pet dander from a slew of environments, including carpets, car interiors, upholstery, and hardwood floors. Thanks to its lightweight design the portable vacuum is easy to maneuver around obstacles. It's constructed with a nozzle that can rotate 180 degrees, allowing you to easily reach tight corners and clean from different angles.
The large, bagless dirt bowl is translucent, making it easy to see how much dust is inside, plus it's simple to empty, guaranteeing you won't have to touch any dirt. The vacuum also comes with a handful of attachments, including a crevice tool and flip-up brush, giving you the option to vacuum directly on upholstered items.
Buy It! Black + Decker Advanced Clean Handheld Vacuum, $49 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
This handheld vacuum cleaner is among the most popular on Amazon, having earned over 45,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers call it the "best handheld vac there is." One shopper wrote, "The suction is incredibly powerful for a little cordless handheld vacuum," while another shared: "Dust bunnies fear me!"
Even Dyson owners have added this handheld device to their routine, using it when it's too much of a hassle to pull out the big vacuum. One reviewer explained that they use it to vacuum up crumbs, floor mats in the car, and even the stairs, writing, "I wouldn't give up the Dyson, nor would I abandon the Black and Decker. A great buy!"
Head to Amazon and shop the Black + Decker Advanced Clean Handheld Vacuum for under $50 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
