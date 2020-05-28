"Blac Chyna has filed court documents in Los Angeles Superior Court proving that she does not owe her former landlord $72,000 for allegedly failing to pay rent on her rental home," her attorney tells PEOPLE in a statement

Blac Chyna Claims Former Landlord, Who Sued Her for Allegedly Unpaid Rent, Owes Her $20,000

Blac Chyna has filed court documents against her former landlord, who previously sued her for allegedly failing to pay rent.

Chyna’s former landlord Michael Kremerman sued her for $48,000 last year, alleging that the reality star was behind 5 months in rent for a home in Studio City, California, she began renting in April 2017 and had subsequently moved out of before the lease was up, according to Page Six. Kremerman also asked that Chyna, 32, pay him an additional $18,000 in damages, the outlet reported.

In April, a judge made a default judgment in the case as Chyna had not responded to Kremerman’s suit, according to TMZ. She was ordered to pay her former landlord $72,000.

Chyna has since filed court documents, claiming she does not owe Kremerman any money.

“Blac Chyna has filed court documents in Los Angeles Superior Court proving that she does not owe her former landlord $72,000 for allegedly failing to pay rent on her rental home. In fact, Chyna has informed the Court that the landlord owes Chyna over $20,000 from her security deposit for the luxury home that she kept in excellent condition,” her attorney, Lynne Ciani, told PEOPLE in a statement.

PEOPLE was unable to reach the landlord for comment.

Chyna is also asking her former landlord to pay an additional $50,000 penalty for not returning the security deposit and will countersue for additional damages.

“Chyna’s court documents prove that her former landlord tried to ‘have his cake and eat it too’ by charging her for unpaid rent even after the landlord pocketed $4,550,000 for the sale of the Los Angeles rental home in early 2019,” Ciani tells PEOPLE. A Zillow listing indicates that the property in question was sold for $4.55 million in March 2019.

Chyna, who is currently involved in another legal battle with former fiancé Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Dream, has also denied allegations that she damaged the rental property, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.