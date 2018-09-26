Famously eccentric Icelandic singer Björk has put her Brooklyn penthouse on the market for $9 million, according to Curbed.

The impressive space is 3,000 square feet, boasts four bedrooms and four baths, and takes up the entire top floor of a red-brick building in the historic Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, according to the Douglas Elliman listing. It also has a wrap-around terrace with extensive views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty.

Björk, whose ninth solo album, “Utopia,” debuted in late 2017, purchased the home in 2009 for $4 million, splitting the cost with her then-partner Matthew Barney. The pair reportedly split in 2013. She bought out his share in 2016 for $1.6 million. Variety reports that the asking price is “very aspirational.”

The more public areas of the home, such as the dining and lounge areas, are located on the south-facing side of the home, while the bedrooms are separated on the north. The living room is outfitted with a wood-burning fireplace — an unusual feature for New York City — and the kitchen has stainless-steel appliances and ample storage.

Off the dining room, there is also a small greenhouse with retractable canvas shades.

According to Variety, the singer used to live in a historic stone residence overlooking the Hudson River in Snedens Landing outside New York City. She sold it during the summer of 2016 for $2.2 million.