Shoppers Are Shamelessly Replacing Their $300 Vacuums with This Powerful $59 Bissell

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
Finding a powerful vacuum cleaner that's built to last is one thing, but discovering one that doesn't require you to constantly replace the bag is actually tougher. Changing the bag on a vacuum, after all, always results in a cloud of dust — and more cleaning than you ultimately set out to do. So rather than clumsily switching out a bag over and over again, consider swapping out the old clunker for the $59 Bissell Zing Canister, the kind of low maintenance vacuum cleaner of your dreams.
The eight-pound Bissell Zing Canister Bagless Vacuum is built with a cyclonic technology that creates powerful, continuous suction that can pick up two liters of dirt, pet dander, and grime at a time. Go straight from cleaning carpets to hardwood floors with the simple flip of a switch. You'll be able to tackle large rooms without having to change outlets thanks to the 15-foot cord that retracts with the touch of a button. Plus, the compact and lightweight design, coupled with the smooth swivel steering, allows for effortless maneuvering around furniture and in between rooms.
Along with the traditional multi-surface floor tool, the vacuum comes with two extra accessories, including a crevice tool and dusting brush. You'll be able to clean directly on furniture and reach overhead in those hard to get to places. Once the tank is filled, simply eject the dirt cup from the machine and open the lid for quick and mess-free removal — there'll be no more need to buy and replace bags again.
Buy It! Bissell Zing Canister Bagless Vacuum, $59; amazon.com
The best-selling vacuum cleaner has become a fan favorite among Amazon shoppers, picking up over 10,000 perfect ratings. Reviewers say they've "finally found the one" that is actually able to pick up large amounts of dirt and pet dander, with others noting that bagless vacuums are the future. Other customers even note that the Zing is a "powerful dynamo" that "rivals a Dyson."
"I read reviews; I generally don't leave them, but this time I had to," one user says. "Purchased a $300 Shark Apex and this does a better job. While I was searching for the Shark vacuum I found the reviews on this and thought it was too inexpensive to do a good job. I was wrong. After using it for a week I literally stopped vacuuming and sat down and wrote this. Suction power is fantastically amazing, no joke."
"Let me start off by saying how amazing this little canister vacuum is," another shopper shares. "I've used my share of vacuums over the years. I can honestly say this one is the best that I have used in both uprights and canisters. I did not realize how crappy my previous sweepers were until I used this one. The dirt, dog hair, dust, and pollen that this vacuum is pulling out of my carpets is shocking."
Whether you're tired of replacing bags or are simply in the market for a powerful little vacuum, shop the Bissell Zing Canister Bagless Vacuum for $59 on Amazon.