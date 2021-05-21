We Scored a Secret Deal on This Ultra-Popular Steam Mop That Keeps Floors Fresh and Germ-Free
Bissell is a classic, customer-favorite floor care brand that has been around for 145 years, and it’s still just as popular as ever in 2021. The brand’s vacuums have thousands of perfect ratings, and it’s been going viral on TikTok thanks to its “little green machine” that can clean up years worth of stains from carpets and furniture. Other than carpet cleaners, Bissell also makes steam mops, air purifiers, and even vacuum-mops — and in honor of the first-ever PEOPLE Shopping Event, you can get some of its most popular products at an exclusive discount.
Here are six Bissell products you can save 20 percent on with the code PEOPLE20 at checkout:
- Bissell MyAir Personal Air Purifier, $71.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Bissell Powefresh Deluxe Steam Mop, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Vacuum Cleaner, $143.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Bissell Garage Pro Wet/Dry Vacuum, $175.99 (orig. $219.99)
- Bissell IconPet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Bissell Big Green Machine Professional Carpet Cleaner, $319.99 (orig. $399.99)
One of our favorite deals is on the Powerfresh Steam Mop. The mop has over 1,300 five-star reviews, a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, and over 95 percent of customers say they’d recommend it to a friend. Shoppers love how powerful it is and how fresh it leaves their floors — it can remove up to 99.9 percent of germs, according to the brand. The steam mop comes with a soft microfiber pad, a scrubby microfiber pad, scent discs that release a fresh fragrance while cleaning, and an attachable water cup.
Buy It! Bissell Powefresh Deluxe Steam Mop, $79.99 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $99.99); bissell.com
Many customers call the steam mop is a “lifesaver” thanks to how much time it saves versus regular mopping.
“It leaves my floors squeaky clean — the amount of dirt that [it] picks up is unbelievable and just gross. I can walk barefoot now,” one reviewer wrote. “If you are tired of mopping your floors, I highly recommend a steam mop. I don't know how I ever lived without it. I love mopping now. I have used Bissell's scented water and it leaves my house smelling so good for a few days, even with six pets in the house.”
And if you need to upgrade your vacuum, shoppers have great things to say about the brand’s cordless IconPet, which is only $200 right now. The powerful vacuum is designed to clean up pet messes — it has a tangle-free brush head and a motor that spins up to 420 miles an hour. The IconPet can be converted into a handheld vacuum and comes with specialized attachments.
Buy It! Bissell IconPet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $349.99); bissell.com
“I originally purchased the Dyson V11, returned it for the Bissell, and have no regrets,” one shopper wrote. “What I also love about this Bissell is it also has a light, so you can see where/what you are vacuuming-the Dyson does not. Being a mom to an infant, this vacuum is surprisingly more quiet than the Dyson and it is also less in weight which is nice.”
Remember, you can only save on these cleaning staples from Bissell today, so make sure you check out your cart ASAP!
