It's National Dog Month! 6 Bissell Vacuums That Are Ready to Tackle Pet Hair, All on Sale at Amazon Now

A portion of every Bissell purchase helps save homeless pets

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2022 04:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Bissell Sale Tout
Photo: Amazon

In case you haven't heard: It's National Dog Month, which means now is the ideal time to celebrate your furry friends and help homeless pets in need — and we're going to let you in on a secret way you can do that. A portion of every purchase of a Bissell vacuum or mop goes toward the Bissell Pet Foundation. Even better? We found six models that are on sale at Amazon right now.

The foundation donates money to animal welfare organizations across all 50 states to help with adoption events, microchipping, vaccinations, spay and neuter programs, and emergency support. By doing so, more animals will have loving homes instead of winding up in a shelter. This initiative lasts all year, but if you're looking for a way to celebrate National Dog Month, this is a good way to help a good cause while also benefiting yourself.

Each device featured below not only helps save a life, but it also helps keep your home clean even if you have what seems like an endless amount of pet hair on your floors.

Shop Bissell Vacuums on Sale at Amazon:

One of the most popular models on our list for hard surfaces is the Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner. The all-in-one machine has the suction power of a vacuum to clean up loose fur and debris, but it also has a tangle-free brush roll that glides across your floors to clean mud stains and foot prints.

It also has a two-tank system with a pet hair strainer that separates clean and dirty water and large debris from small dirt particles. It comes with two brush rolls and two bottles of Pet Multi-Surface Formulas with Febreze to ensure a satisfactory clean that leaves behind a fresh scent.

Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $269.50 (orig. $329.59); amazon.com

Another great choice that's backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers is the Bissell ProHeat Carpet Cleaner. This sturdy machine is made with 12 rows of high-powered brush rolls that pick up hair and dirt from deep within your carpet and, in turn, remove stubborn stains and odors that come with having a pet.

The next time there's an accident, reach for this vacuum carpet cleaner instead of getting on your hands and knees with a paper towel. Use the CleanShot pretreater to successfully remove stains or for a more thorough clean, or take advantage of the express clean mode that will have your floors clean and dry in as little as 30 minutes.

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner, $269.99 (orig. $308.99); amazon.com

For anyone in the market for a vacuum to tackle pet hair, take advantage of this secret Bissell sale at Amazon while giving back to pets around the country. Keep reading to see more vacuums and mops that are marked down.

BISSELL TurboClean Hard Floors Wet Dry Cordless Vacuum
Amazon

Buy It! Bissell TurboClean Hard Floors Wet Dry Cordless Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com

BISSELL ICONpet Turbo Vacuum
Amazon

Buy It! Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum, $299 (orig. $365.64); amazon.com

Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop
Amazon

Buy It! Bissell SpinWave Cordless Pet Hard Floor Spin Mop, $124.49 (orig. $154.49); amazon.com

Bissell Perfect Sweep Turbo
Amazon

Buy It! Bissell 28806 Perfect Sweep Turbo, $41.19 (orig. $44.98); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Walmart Cyber Monday Deals
Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals May Be Even Better Than Black Friday — Here Are the 40 Best
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Shoppers Are 'Honestly So Impressed' by This Stick Vacuum, Now on Sale for the Lowest Price We've Seen Yet
Shark Cordless Vacuum Sale
Shoppers Say They Use This 'Small and Mighty' Shark Cordless Vacuum Daily, and It's on Sale
Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner
Pet Owners, Parents, and Cleaning Snobs Say This Carpet Cleaner Is a Must-Have — and It's $50 Off
Target vacuum cleaners
Target Quietly Marked Down Over 100 Top-Rated Vacuums — Including a Self-Emptying Roomba for $150 Off
Bed Bath and Beyond Home Goods
Bed Bath & Beyond Just Slashed Prices on Thousands of Home and Kitchen Items — Including Vacuums for $200 Off
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets to Keep Your Floors Spotless Go Up to 79% Off
Early Prime Day Roomba Deals
Amazon Quietly Dropped Early Prime Day Deals on Roombas — Up to 40% Off
Amazon vacuums
There Are Tons of Vacuum Deals Hiding in Amazon's Goldbox Store, Including 42% Off Shark Robot Vacuums
Prime day vacuum tout
Finally! All the Best Vacuum Deals Happening on Prime Day — Including a Cordless Vacuum for $660 Off
Amazon Self Vacuum
21 Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals That Will Blow You Away — Like a Roomba for $350 Off
BISSELL, 3061 Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon Shoppers Are Buying This 'Feather Light' Bissell Vacuum for Their Moms — and It's on Sale
belife vacuum
Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Lightweight' Stick Vacuum 'Maneuvers Like a Dream' — and It's 39% Off Right Now
Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind Corded Bagless Upright Vacuum
This On-Sale Vacuum 'Works Miracles' on Embedded Hair and Debris, According to Parents and Pet Owners
Bissell SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop
Amazon Shoppers Call This Bissell Floor Mop a 'Unicorn,' and It's Under $100
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 250W Stick Vacuum Cleaner with 30KPA Powerful Suction
Amazon Shoppers Are Trading in $600 Dysons for This Top-Rated Vacuum That's Just $119