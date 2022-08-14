People.com Lifestyle Home It's National Dog Month! 6 Bissell Vacuums That Are Ready to Tackle Pet Hair, All on Sale at Amazon Now A portion of every Bissell purchase helps save homeless pets By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 14, 2022 04:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon In case you haven't heard: It's National Dog Month, which means now is the ideal time to celebrate your furry friends and help homeless pets in need — and we're going to let you in on a secret way you can do that. A portion of every purchase of a Bissell vacuum or mop goes toward the Bissell Pet Foundation. Even better? We found six models that are on sale at Amazon right now. The foundation donates money to animal welfare organizations across all 50 states to help with adoption events, microchipping, vaccinations, spay and neuter programs, and emergency support. By doing so, more animals will have loving homes instead of winding up in a shelter. This initiative lasts all year, but if you're looking for a way to celebrate National Dog Month, this is a good way to help a good cause while also benefiting yourself. Each device featured below not only helps save a life, but it also helps keep your home clean even if you have what seems like an endless amount of pet hair on your floors. Shop Bissell Vacuums on Sale at Amazon: Bissell TurboClean Hard Floors Wet Dry Cordless Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $349.99) Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum, $299 (orig. $365.64) Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $269.50 (orig. $329.59) Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner, $269.99 (orig. $308.99) Bissell SpinWave Cordless Pet Hard Floor Spin Mop, $124.49 (orig. $154.49) Bissell 28806 Perfect Sweep Turbo, $41.19 (orig. $44.98) One of the most popular models on our list for hard surfaces is the Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner. The all-in-one machine has the suction power of a vacuum to clean up loose fur and debris, but it also has a tangle-free brush roll that glides across your floors to clean mud stains and foot prints. It also has a two-tank system with a pet hair strainer that separates clean and dirty water and large debris from small dirt particles. It comes with two brush rolls and two bottles of Pet Multi-Surface Formulas with Febreze to ensure a satisfactory clean that leaves behind a fresh scent. Amazon Buy It! Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $269.50 (orig. $329.59); amazon.com Another great choice that's backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers is the Bissell ProHeat Carpet Cleaner. This sturdy machine is made with 12 rows of high-powered brush rolls that pick up hair and dirt from deep within your carpet and, in turn, remove stubborn stains and odors that come with having a pet. The next time there's an accident, reach for this vacuum carpet cleaner instead of getting on your hands and knees with a paper towel. Use the CleanShot pretreater to successfully remove stains or for a more thorough clean, or take advantage of the express clean mode that will have your floors clean and dry in as little as 30 minutes. Amazon Buy It! Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner, $269.99 (orig. $308.99); amazon.com For anyone in the market for a vacuum to tackle pet hair, take advantage of this secret Bissell sale at Amazon while giving back to pets around the country. Keep reading to see more vacuums and mops that are marked down. Amazon Buy It! Bissell TurboClean Hard Floors Wet Dry Cordless Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum, $299 (orig. $365.64); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bissell SpinWave Cordless Pet Hard Floor Spin Mop, $124.49 (orig. $154.49); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bissell 28806 Perfect Sweep Turbo, $41.19 (orig. $44.98); amazon.com