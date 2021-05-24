Pet Messes and Years-Old Stains Are No Match for This ‘Magic’ Bissell Carpet Cleaner, and It’s on Sale

High-traffic areas are no match for the Bissell carpet cleaner that tackles everything from dog urine to years-old stains, according to customers. Designed with four rows of scrub-brushing bristles and two separate liquid tanks for clean and dirty water, the carpet shampooer loosens up gunk hiding in carpets and sucks it up right up. Tracked-in dirt, juice spills, and pet "accidents" are instantly removed with a simple push-pull method that's as easy as vacuuming, but with much more thorough results (even on shaggy rugs).