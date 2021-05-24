Pet Messes and Years-Old Stains Are No Match for This ‘Magic’ Bissell Carpet Cleaner, and It’s on Sale
Anyone who has pets, children, or messy roommates can attest that carpet flooring is a disaster waiting to happen. If you know that struggle all too well, join the thousands of Amazon shoppers in your position who love the Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner. It removes deep-rooted messes with ease — and it's on sale.
High-traffic areas are no match for the Bissell carpet cleaner that tackles everything from dog urine to years-old stains, according to customers. Designed with four rows of scrub-brushing bristles and two separate liquid tanks for clean and dirty water, the carpet shampooer loosens up gunk hiding in carpets and sucks it up right up. Tracked-in dirt, juice spills, and pet "accidents" are instantly removed with a simple push-pull method that's as easy as vacuuming, but with much more thorough results (even on shaggy rugs).
Buy It! Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Over 1,900 Amazon shoppers have given the best-selling carpet cleaner five stars. They say the "life-changing" 13-pound device really suctions up moisture and that its heating technology dries carpeting overnight, making what they cleaned look like a "new carpet after every use." Even people who got their carpets professionally cleaned say "this little machine did a better job." For an extra punch, use a Bissell cleaning formula.
"Sweet mother of dragons, this thing is amazing," writes one Amazon shopper with five children and eight pets. "We got this carpet cleaner two days ago and everything is amazing. Not just our carpets. Everything. My whole life has changed."
"I have a fairly thick carpet and the joy of two cats and the best puppy dog an owner can have," writes another, who also has two children. "The Bissell TurboClean Powerbrush Pet Upright carpet cleaner did not disappoint. It cleans night and day better than my previous cleaner I would use. This carpet cleaner is pure MAGIC."
Ready to enjoy super clean carpets without buying a whole new one? Choose the Bissell TurboClean carpet cleaner while it's on sale for $90 on Amazon.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Pet Messes and Years-Old Stains Are No Match for This ‘Magic’ Bissell Carpet Cleaner, and It’s on Sale
- This Snuffle Mat Is My Secret Hack to Exhausting a Hyper Puppy
- This $24 Strapless Bra Is a Game Changer for Bigger Busts, According to TikTok
- Amazon Shoppers Say This $30 One-Piece Swimsuit Feels More Expensive Than It Is