Shoppers Say Bissell's Vacuum-Steam Mop Combo 'Cuts Cleaning Time in Half' — and It's 47% Off at Amazon
If your storage closet is cluttered with cleaning equipment, here's your chance to save big on a powerful 2-in-1 cleaning gadget to deep clean your floors.
Right now, Amazon is offering 47 percent off the Bissell Symphony Vacuum and Steam Mop. As its name suggests, the device functions as a cyclonic vacuum cleaner and steam mop — at the same time. That means it sucks up dirt and debris while sanitizing hard floors all in one go.
Buy It! Bissell Symphony Vacuum and Steam Mop, $119.99 (orig. $226.59); amazon.com
For a custom clean, you also have the option to switch between cleaning functions with the convenient digital control buttons on the handle. You can even choose between low and high steam levels.
The gadget comes with everything you need to make sealed hardwood, tile, granite, ceramic, linoleum, and marble floors look like new. That includes a reusable microfiber mop pad, reusable microfiber scrubby mop pad, and a detachable mop pad tray that makes it easy to change pads.
More than 1,200 customers have given the device a five-star rating, with some raving that it "cuts cleaning time in half." Many are impressed by both of its cleaning functions. "This vacuum is extremely powerful and picks up everything," one reviewer wrote. And another noted, "the steam is powerful enough to power through the mess from three dogs."
One shopper who calls it a "must-have item for any home" wrote, "You will love how clean the floor feels under bare feet."
Users also love that it's "easy to maneuver," with one saying, "there's no man power needed whatsoever; this machine does it all on its own!" Others appreciate that "the cord is really long," so they don't have to constantly find new power outlets to plug it into.
There's no end date listed for this deal, but it's not sticking around forever. So head to Amazon to pick up the Bissell Symphony Vacuum and Steam Mop while it's still on major sale.
