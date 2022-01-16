The Bissell Steam Mop and Vacuum Cleaner That's 'Worth Its Weight in Gold' Is 34% Off at Amazon
Thanks to the influx of cleaning devices on the market, it's quite possible that your closet is overflowing with a slew of vacuums, steam cleaners, and mops. And while it certainly is useful to have these on hand, you might not actually have room to add more. Rather than continue to buy separate devices, it might be time to trade them in for a product that multitasks — like the Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently 34 percent off at Amazon.
As the name suggests, the Bissell Symphony is a steam mop and vacuum cleaner in one. The device is able to vacuum and steam the floors at the same time, leaving you with surfaces that are free of dust, dirt, debris, and pet dander in one go.
To use the device, simply attach one of the cleaning pads (there's a disposable option for messes you'd like to throw out, like pet waste, and a washable microfiber option for everything else) to the base of the machine and turn it on. The steam mop-vacuum will automatically get to work. It's capable of operating on a slew of surfaces including hardwood, ceramic, granite, marble, and linoleum floors. When the dirt tank has become full, release it with a single press of a button over the trash — you won't have to worry about your hands getting dirty.
More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the device a five-star rating, with one reviewer noting that they "can't be without this machine." Even a Dyson owner wrote: "I love this machine more than my cordless Dyson!"
"I own my own housekeeping business and this mop/vac cuts my cleaning time in half without having to sweep or vacuum the bare floors before mopping," one five-star reviewer shared. "The vacuum has great suction. It sucks up dust, dirt, pet hair, and lots of sand with ease. The canister is easy to clean."
"I actually look for excuses to use this thing," another user said. "It's so easy to use and makes cleaning my floors easy and fast. And it does a great job. I have hardwood, vinyl, and tile floors and they all get beautifully clean. I can do two to three rooms before having to add more water, although I change the pads between each room. Worth its weight in gold."
Head to Amazon and shop the Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner for just $149 — the lowest price it's been in over a year.
