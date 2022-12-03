Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Say This Bissell Vacuum 'Beat the Dyson Hands Down,' and It's 33% Off “We have tried multiple different Dyson models, as well as Shark and a Miele. None of them hit all the important points like this one does” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 3, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you forgot to buy that one thing on your list during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, don't worry: There are still plenty of markdowns happening at Amazon right now. In fact, you can snap up the Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum while it's 33 percent off — saving you $100. The vacuum is equipped with SurfaceSense technology that works to sense the floor type it's operating on; it'll automatically adjust the speed of the brush to guarantee it picks up as much dirt and hair as possible. The multi-surface brush roll is equipped with stiff bristles that work best on carpets, as well as soft bristles that are ideal for hard surfaces, giving you the best of both worlds. Each box comes with a slew of tools and attachments, allowing you to target specific areas around the house. For instance, you can use the extension wand to tackle hard-to-reach areas. The lightweight device can also be easily maneuvered around obstacles and bulky furniture, plus the base is constructed with LED headlights that help illuminate all the dirt you may have otherwise missed. Amazon Buy It! Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Tons of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the Bissell vacuum, with many noting that it's better than a "$500 Dyson" and adding that it has "good suction and cleaning power." One user said, "I'm really happy about how it picks up right to edges and corners, something my Shark didn't do," while another added: "This beat the Dyson hands down easily." Another five-star reviewer explained that they live in an old home with three dogs and four cats, writing, "Finding a vacuum that can keep up has been an ongoing search. We have tried multiple different Dyson models, as well as Shark and a Miele. None of them hit all the important points like this one does." They also added that the "suction is really strong." Head to Amazon to shop the Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum while it's $100 off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping My Daughter and I Share This Brand's Coziest Clothes — Here Are the Styles We're Shopping for Up to 50% Off 36 Gifts for Every Dolly Parton Lover in Your Life This Ninja Coffee Maker 'Brews to Perfection,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's on Sale