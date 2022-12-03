Amazon Shoppers Say This Bissell Vacuum 'Beat the Dyson Hands Down,' and It's 33% Off

If you forgot to buy that one thing on your list during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, don't worry: There are still plenty of markdowns happening at Amazon right now. In fact, you can snap up the Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum while it's 33 percent off — saving you $100.

The vacuum is equipped with SurfaceSense technology that works to sense the floor type it's operating on; it'll automatically adjust the speed of the brush to guarantee it picks up as much dirt and hair as possible. The multi-surface brush roll is equipped with stiff bristles that work best on carpets, as well as soft bristles that are ideal for hard surfaces, giving you the best of both worlds.

Each box comes with a slew of tools and attachments, allowing you to target specific areas around the house. For instance, you can use the extension wand to tackle hard-to-reach areas. The lightweight device can also be easily maneuvered around obstacles and bulky furniture, plus the base is constructed with LED headlights that help illuminate all the dirt you may have otherwise missed.

Tons of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the Bissell vacuum, with many noting that it's better than a "$500 Dyson" and adding that it has "good suction and cleaning power." One user said, "I'm really happy about how it picks up right to edges and corners, something my Shark didn't do," while another added: "This beat the Dyson hands down easily."

Another five-star reviewer explained that they live in an old home with three dogs and four cats, writing, "Finding a vacuum that can keep up has been an ongoing search. We have tried multiple different Dyson models, as well as Shark and a Miele. None of them hit all the important points like this one does." They also added that the "suction is really strong."

Head to Amazon to shop the Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum while it's $100 off.

