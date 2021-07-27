This Best-Selling Stick Vacuum Is Just $30, and Amazon Shoppers Are Clamoring for It
If you're still using a traditional vacuum cleaner that takes up space in a storage closet and is too bulky to effectively move around your home, consider upgrading to this best-selling stick vacuum that Amazon shoppers love — it's just $30.
Those who already own it can confirm that the Bissell Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum, as its name suggests, really is as light as a feather. But there are plenty of people who don't have one yet, as evidenced by its presence on an Amazon Most Wished For list, where the retailer tracks which products are being added to its registries and wishlists most often. Between its power and its price, it's no wonder shoppers are hoping to receive it as a gift.
Don't let the slender design fool you: The Bissell stick vacuum has excellent suction, and it transforms into a handheld vacuum to make cleaning up small messes easier. Pull out the crevice tool for spaces that are hard to reach, and attach the floor nozzle for thorough cleaning on stairs.
In their reviews, customers can't stop gushing about the Featherweight vacuum's suction. They say it sucks up dirt and pet hair quickly without needing going over the same spots numerous times. And the powerful suction pulls up messes not only from carpets, but also sealed hard floors, countertops, and low pile rugs.
Buy It! Bissell Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum, $29.99; amazon.com
Over 53,000 Amazon shoppers have put the best-selling vacuum to the test, and many love its sleek design and impressive results. One Amazon reviewer writes that the vacuum is "very light, and has great suction… I bought it for work in a preschool classroom. We use it every day over the carpet and tiled areas. It picks up really well and is so light it's easy to move around, push, and swivel. My co-worker liked it so much she bought one for her home. Need something light that works — this is it."
The vacuum also cleans up pet hair with ease. "I just wanted to come back and just reiterate how much I appreciate this cheap little sucker," another shopper says after owning the vacuum for six months. "I just vacuumed my apartment (I have a dog that sheds quite a bit, so I do it about twice a week), and jeez, it just impresses me every time."
"Where has this been my whole life?! It's like a powerful dustbuster with a long handle so perfect for little crumbs. All in all, this is great for a quick run around the house and picking up crumbs, dog hair and snacks left behind by little ones!" a final customer writes.
Snag the Bissell Featherweight Stick Bagless Vacuum in black or fun colors like blue and purple — they're all just $30 on Amazon.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Over 50,000 People Love These Can Coolers That Keep Drinks 'Icy Cold' for Hours — Even in Florida Heat
- This Best-Selling Stick Vacuum Is Just $30, and Amazon Shoppers Are Clamoring for It
- Birkenstocks Are Massively Marked Down at This Secret Sale — but Only for 72 Hours
- Shoppers Plan on Wearing This 'Light and Comfortable' Maxi Dress All Year — and It's Under $40