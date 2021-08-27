This $30 Sanitizing Steam Cleaner Can Tackle Everything from Black Mold to Dirty Microwaves

"I will admit I do like to clean; however I don't enjoy using a toothbrush to get into corners of the bathroom, or scraping anything off the stove," explained one reviewer who decided to purchase the SteamShot. "I just couldn't wait to use it, then I couldn't stop! Stains I had scrubbed and used cleaners on that never really got clean suddenly disappeared! I've used it in the shower, on tile floors, in corners of the bathrooms and kitchen, but the microwave blew me away! A couple of shots and it was like I had a brand new microwave."