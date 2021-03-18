This $30 Bissell Steam Cleaner Removes Stained Grout and Sanitizes Surfaces with the Push of a Button

There's cleaning your home, and then there's deep cleaning your home. If you're looking for a good clean without chemicals or fuss, a steam cleaner like the $30 Bissell Steam Shot will do the trick. Shoppers say the steamer is powerful enough to remove gunk, dirt, and stains before your very eyes — no scrubbing needed.
The Bissell Steam Shot cleaner blasts away moldy bathroom tile grout and stuck-on kitchen messes with the press of a button. The device uses extra-hot steam to loosen up dirt and grime for spotless surfaces that reviewers say will make your highly-touched areas look "good as new."
But it doesn't just clean on the surface. The steam cleaner sanitizes as well, removing 99.9 percent of bacteria and germs. It's why this Amazon best-seller is a top commodity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
People say you'll be surprised by how much the Bissell Steam Shot can do when it's paired with the attachments that "works wonders." Use the scrubbing brushes to clean anything from dirty bathroom sinks to muddy car rims. It also comes with an angle concentrator attachment to clean inaccessible areas, as well as a flat scraper that breaks up hardened food particles in the microwave, which normally take hours to scrub.
It's safe to say that the Bissell steamer shines best when tackling tile grout. Dozens of Amazon shoppers are ditching their flimsy toothbrush (a.k.a. their sad grout cleaner) for this $30 handheld steamer that delivers "supercharged cleaning with no chemicals."
Not to mention, the hot steam effortlessly removes stains and mold from grout without putting pressure on your hands or joints, making it "by far the best." The coolest/most terrifying part? It removes all the gunk "you didn't even know was there."
And if you're looking for a good deal, this is it. Reviewers say expensive steam cleaners that cost well over $100 from brands like Shark "can't hold a candle" to the affordable Bissell Steam Shot.
"Stains I had scrubbed and used cleaners on that never really got clean suddenly disappeared!" writes one shopper. "I've used it in the shower, on tile floors, in corners of the bathrooms and kitchen, but the microwave blew me away. A couple of shots and it was like I had a brand new microwave."
"A staple for any household with grout!" writes another. "No chemicals involved or just shoving baking soda into the grout to make it appear clean. This actually sanitizes the grout and will have it looking brand new."Ready to deep clean your home? Shop the Bissell Steam Shot that's "worth every penny," especially at this low $30 price point.
