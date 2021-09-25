Amazon Shoppers Say Their Floors Have 'Never Looked Better' Thanks to This On-Sale Bissell Steam Cleaner
If you've ever spent hours hunched over a tile floor with a toothbrush trying to scrub away grime from the grout, you're simply working too hard. What you need is a steam cleaner, one that's designed to work on both indoor and outdoor surfaces.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Bissell Heavy Duty Power Steamer — and it's on sale at Amazon. The device channels high temperature steam to eliminate dirt, grime, grease, stains, and mold on a slew of surfaces, including cars, boats, windows, patio furniture, decks, kitchen appliances, and floors. You can use the steamer in a number of configurations, such as an upright mop with an extended reach and a handheld cleaner.
To use the appliance, simply fill the tank with water and watch as the tool heats up and generates steam. Press the heated end along whichever surface needs cleaning and watch as it scours away dirt and grime. Choose from several steam modes with the push of a button, including the intensity and amount of steam released at one time. Along with the steamer, the set comes with 29 accessories including a floor mop tool, fabric steamer, nylon bristle brushes, grout tools, and a flat scraper.
The steam cleaner has earned over 3,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying they're "obsessed" with the device and noting that their floors have "never looked better." One shopper writes, "I used to scrub my grout on my hands and knees. Nope. Never again," while another says, "It has cleaned areas I never could have cleaned without it."
"I'm not a big clean the house guy. Now that we're all home all the time it has become necessary for me to help out with the cleaning," one five-star reviewer shares. "In comes this contraption. I ordered it, waited the five days for it to arrive, and within five minutes of opening the box I was steam cleaning my kitchen. I have stainless steel appliances and they are a pain to clean. Not anymore. This thing took the dirt and grease and grime of everything. Microwave, spotless. Stove top, spotless, Oven, spotless. Refrigerator, spotless."
"I moved into an apartment and let's just say they didn't do the best job cleaning it before we moved in," another reviewer says. "When I received this I did a test run on my grout. It brought all the junk right up within seconds. Then I decided let's try this bad boy out on my daughter's bathtub, mind you the tub was literally black when we moved in; it grossed me out and I tried cleaning it with some cleaners and a Brillo pad and still it barely did anything. Well, I sprayed some of my Lysol bathroom cleaner on the tub and went to town with my Bissell. All the dirt and grime came right up, and I now have a beautiful clean tub, all thanks to this."
