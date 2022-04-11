This Bissell Carpet Cleaner Can Suck Up a 'Three-Year-Old Stain,' According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale
If your carpet is covered in stains — or you simply want to give that thick-pile rug a heavy-duty cleaning — you're going to have to do a little more than simply spray it with a cleaning solution. And while you could certainly hire a professional cleaning service, you could also just nab the Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner while it's on sale at Amazon.
To use the device, simply fill the 96-ounce tank with water, add a cleaning solution of your choice, and then get to work, running the brush across carpets, car interiors, stairs, and upholstery. It uses powerful suction to remove finicky stains and latched-on dirt, instantly erasing messes you may have thought otherwise impossible to clean. Plus, the carpet cleaner is lightweight, making it easy to carry around to any part of the house.
A 20-foot power cord and 5-foot hose allows you to clean all those hard-to-reach spaces without being tied down to working near your home's outlets. The carpet cleaner also comes with a range of accessories, including a 3-inch tough stain tool, a stain trapper (which keeps liquid messes in the tool and out of the machine), as well as a bottle of the Pet Pro Oxy Urine Eliminator formula.
Buy It! Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner, $146.42 (orig. $175.09); amazon.com
Over 5,400 Amazon shoppers have given the carpet cleaner a five-star rating, with reviewers sharing that it can suck up a "three-year-old stain" and has "awesome power." Another user wrote: "I didn't even realize my white carpet was tinted dirt. And I'm a clean person. I did this today and my dirty water was black."
One shopper shared that this carpet cleaner is the perfect tool to use for spills and pet messes, explaining that "general dirt and stains were instantly lifted from both the cloth seats and the carpeted floors."
Head to Amazon to grab the Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
- This Bissell Carpet Cleaner Can Suck Up a 'Three-Year-Old Stain,' According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale
- This $41 Maxi Dress on Amazon Is So Comfy, Shoppers Say It's the 'Dress of the Year'
- J.Crew's Major Spring Sale Has Hundreds of Styles for More Than 50% Off — but Not for Much Longer
- Craving a Home Refresh? Amazon Dropped New Deals on Organizers for Prime Members