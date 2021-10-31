This Bissell Spot Carpet Cleaner Lets You Remove Pet Messes with the Push of a Button — and It's on Sale
There are so many positives to having a pet: They're cute, snuggly, and will love you forever. But if you're a pet owner, you know that they also leave little presents around the house, and they're usually the smelly kind. To remove dog and cat accidents on your rugs, you've got to get the Bissell SpotBot Pet Spot and Stain Portable Carpet Cleaner that literally does the work for you. And you can get it on sale at Amazon right now.
With the a push of a button, the Bissell carpet shampooer starts to clean hard-to-remove messes and stains before your eyes. All you have to do is set the machine down over the target area and watch it scrub the carpet until it looks brand new.
Buy It! Bissell SpotBot Pet Spot and Stain Portable Carpet Cleaner, $160.16 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
It uses 3 amps of power to spray a cleaning solution (a trial size is included) and has a dual water tank designed to lift dirt and grime out. The best part? It's designed with two pre-programmed settings — one mode for quick cleans and the other for deep, year-old messes. The smart device actually measures out how much solution and water is needed per task to give you a professional clean every time.
The brush head moves in a circular motion to effectively remove pet accidents on hard-to-clean carpets and suctions it up into a separate dirty tank, so you don't even have to touch it. And don't be alarmed, reviewers said that after cleaning, the dirty water was literally black!
You'll also love that clean water tank holds up to 30.6 ounces, so you won't have to refill it mid-clean. The carpet shampooer even comes with a hose attachment to get stains on smaller areas as well as upholstered couches or mattresses "like a charm."
While shoppers like to use the handsfree pet cleaner for their low pile carpets and stairs, others also use the versatile machine to clean dirty car floor mats. And because it weighs just under 13 pounds, it's easy to carry from one spot to another without a sweat.
The Bissell carpet cleaner is so popular on Amazon that it has earned more than 2,700 five-star ratings for it's top performance, no matter what pets throw at it. In fact, reviewers have used it to clean up pet poop, vomit, urine, and dirty paw prints, which is why one person said that after a year, they are "still amazed how well this thing works."
"After my little French bulldog made a plethora of wet and dry accidents, I was sure my carpets were ruined," wrote one Amazon shopper. "After using this tool, not only on my carpets, but my upholstery, it is a godsend! It has great suction power, has a feeling of a Roomba as you can just leave it be and let it destroy the stain and leave a fresh clean area."
"We hired professional cleaners to come remove [carpet stains], but it didn't do much," wrote another before getting the SpotBot. "I cannot express how impressive this thing is. You can pull out a wand and clean furniture, or you can set it down on whatever spot is bothering you and press deep or quick clean… Anytime a drink is spilled, mud gets tracked in, or the cat throws up — we just pull it out, set it down, press clean, and walk away."
For a thorough clean without the hassle, choose the Bissell SpotBot Pet carpet cleaner that's on sale for a limited time.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Bissell Spot Carpet Cleaner Lets You Remove Pet Messes with the Push of a Button — and It's on Sale
- Shoppers Say These Amazon Basics Sheets Are 'Just as Amazing' as $100 Sets
- Shoppers Say It's 'Astounding' How Much Dirt and Pet Hair This $155 Cordless Vacuum Picks Up
- Amazon Has an Entire Section of Customer-Loved Fall Sweaters Under $30 — Here Are 10 of the Best