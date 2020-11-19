This Handy Gadget Vacuums and Washes Your Floors at the Same Time — and It’s $150 Off Right Now
Hardwood floors are definitely nice to look at, but they do require quite a bit of maintenance. Not only do you need to vacuum them multiple times a week to prevent debris and dust from causing damage, but you should also wash them often to keep them in tip-top shape. But if you don’t have the time or energy for that amount of cleaning each week (trust us, we get it), the Bissell SpinWave Wet/Dry Robot Vacuum is here to help — and better yet, it’s currently on sale.
The handy gadget combines a traditional robot vacuum with a wet vac, allowing you to vacuum and wash floors at the same time. Designed with a triple-action cleaning system that includes two spinning brushes, a rotating brush roll, and a powerful suction motor, the wet/dry vacuum does all of the work for you with just the push of a button. If you need to vacuum carpets and rugs, you can easily switch to the dry cleaning mode, and it even has a soft surface sensor that avoids carpeting while it’s in mop mode so you never have to worry about your carpets or rugs getting wet).
Even better, the robot vacuum uses its Bluetooth function to connect to the Bissell app, so you can program the appliance to start cleaning even when you aren’t home — talk about added convenience! Shoppers say its powerful suction design collects pet hair, debris, and dirt quickly and efficiently, while the scrubbing mop pads remove any caked-on dirt and spills from their floors.
“We love this vacuum robot,” raved one shopper. “The rotating pads are a game changer for ACTUALLY cleaning the floors, as opposed to a pad smearing across the floor. We love that the mop avoids the carpet and rugs, and there's nothing better than setting and forgetting. You can also set a cleaning schedule if you like it to clean at a certain time, and the app is very easy to use!”
“The BISSELL SpinWave is an amazing robotic vacuum cleaner,” wrote another. “It does a great job vacuuming your home's square footage and overcoming obstacles in its way without getting caught or requiring the user to restart the vacuum. It has great sucking power and the noise level is incredibly quiet. I used the mopping part of the vacuum cleaner and it did a great job cleaning the floor and not leaving any streaks. I give this product five-stars for its efficiency, quality and sleek user experience.”
Each vacuum comes with a free bottle of Bissell wood floor cleaning formula, and like all Bissell products, for each vacuum sold, the brand will make a donation to its Pet Foundation that helps save homeless pets. If you’re ready to give the all-in-one cleaning appliance a try, today is your lucky day because the wet/dry robot vacuum cleaner is currently 38 percent off on Amazon — meaning you can score one at a $150 discount right now.
We’re not sure how long this amazing deal will last, so if you want to snag the popular tool at such a steep markdown, we suggest adding it to your cart now.
