This Handy Gadget Vacuums and Washes Your Floors at the Same Time — and It’s $150 Off Right Now

Hardwood floors are definitely nice to look at, but they do require quite a bit of maintenance. Not only do you need to vacuum them multiple times a week to prevent debris and dust from causing damage, but you should also wash them often to keep them in tip-top shape. But if you don’t have the time or energy for that amount of cleaning each week (trust us, we get it), the Bissell SpinWave Wet/Dry Robot Vacuum is here to help — and better yet, it’s currently on sale.