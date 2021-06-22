Shoppers Call This Bissell Robot Vacuum Mop That Cleans Your House for You a 'Lifesaver,' and It's $200 Off
If you love to keep your home neat and tidy, there's seriously nothing better than getting a gadget that can do the work for you-like a robot vacuum. And anyone who has pets, kids, or a messy spouse knows that even after hours of cleaning, there's always a spot or two left behind. Human error happens, but with the Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum, you won't have to deal with that frustration any longer. Right now, you can get Bissell's popular robot mop for $200 off during Amazon Prime Day.
The Bissell SpinWave is an impressive little device that's designed with dry vacuuming and wet mopping modes, which work wonders individually, but Amazon shoppers love that the robot can do both at the very same time. It's no wonder people call it a "lifesaver." The vacuum mop is equipped with a two-tank system to accommodate both types of cleaning and it has a 100-minute runtime that reviewers confirm is long enough to sweep the whole house.
Not only is the vacuum mop a multi-tasker, but it also has a clever navigation system that guides the SpinWave across different types of flooring. It strategically cleans in rows as it goes back and forth, which reviewers say is better than other models they tried that "randomly bounced around." It is also Wi-Fi compatible, allowing you to schedule cleaning sessions from your phone.
The Amazon best-seller eliminates dust bunnies and debris in corners and along walls thanks to two bristle brush heads at the front. It also has a 1,500 pascal suction power rating to pull in crumbs and pet kibble off hard floors and low pile carpeting. Although it's powerful, shoppers say it's "extremely quiet" and can run while the kids nap.
As for its "amazingly impressive" mopping feature, you'll love the rotating mop pads that scrub as it goes. While in mopping mode, the Bissell SpinWave also uses a sensor to avoid rugs and soft surfaces, preventing long-term mold and damp smells. When you're done, simply toss the mop pads in the wash to reuse.
"We love this vacuum robot!" writes one Amazon shopper. "The rotating pads are a game changer for ACTUALLY cleaning the floors as opposed to a pad smearing across the floor. We love that the mop avoids the carpet and rugs, and there's nothing better than setting and forgetting. You can also set a cleaning schedule if you like it to clean at a certain time, and the app is very easy to use!"
Get the Bissell SpinWave robot vacuum while it's 50 percent off during Amazon Prime Day.
