Some people despise vacuuming and mopping, and others simply just don't have the time to do it. That's why a self-cleaning machine might be a good investment for your home — especially when it does both jobs.

The Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop cleans carpet and hard floors at the touch of a button or through your smartphone via the Bissell Connect app. With a Wi-Fi connection, you can use the app to schedule cleanings before you leave the house so it'll do the dirty work even when you're not home. The robot cleaner uses powerful suction and dual spinning edge brushes and rotating brush roll to pick up hair, dirt, and debris with ease. Plus, the battery lasts up to 130 minutes on a single charge.

While on mop mode, the device uses rotating mop pads that thoroughly clean any hard floors like laminate, wood, and tile with way less effort than a manual mop. It saves you time and gets down into the crevices that might be missed when you do it yourself.

Take advantage of this wet and dry robot vacuum while it's on sale at Amazon for a whopping $150 off.

Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers agree that this robot vacuum and mop deserved a five-star rating and one reviewer loves it so much that they claimed it's "top of the line" and included several reasons as to why they swear by this model over others. They like that the machine is quiet, doubles as a mop, automatically returns to the charger, and most of all, the low price point.

Another shopper, who has German shepherds, referred to the vacuum as a "pet hair magnet." Since it has a two-tank system, you can vacuum the hair and then mop over the floors to make them sparkle afterward without having to get up from your chair. A third reviewer praised the combo cleaner, highlighting how it gives them "so much free time" back in their day and added that it's their "favorite purchase of the past several years."

If you're not already sold on the dual cleaning system that vacuums and mops your floors all in one machine, take it from the thousands of shoppers who can't stop raving about it. The Bissell SpinWave Robot Vacuum makes cleaning a fast and easy task, so you might as well get one while it's significantly marked down.

