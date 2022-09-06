Shoppers Say The Bissell SpinWave Robot Vacuum Is a 'Pet Hair Magnet,' and It's on Sale at Amazon

It’s a vacuum and a mop all in one

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

BISSELL SpinWave Robot
Photo: Amazon

Some people despise vacuuming and mopping, and others simply just don't have the time to do it. That's why a self-cleaning machine might be a good investment for your home — especially when it does both jobs.

The Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop cleans carpet and hard floors at the touch of a button or through your smartphone via the Bissell Connect app. With a Wi-Fi connection, you can use the app to schedule cleanings before you leave the house so it'll do the dirty work even when you're not home. The robot cleaner uses powerful suction and dual spinning edge brushes and rotating brush roll to pick up hair, dirt, and debris with ease. Plus, the battery lasts up to 130 minutes on a single charge.

While on mop mode, the device uses rotating mop pads that thoroughly clean any hard floors like laminate, wood, and tile with way less effort than a manual mop. It saves you time and gets down into the crevices that might be missed when you do it yourself.

Take advantage of this wet and dry robot vacuum while it's on sale at Amazon for a whopping $150 off.

BISSELL SpinWave Robot
Amazon

Buy It! Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers agree that this robot vacuum and mop deserved a five-star rating and one reviewer loves it so much that they claimed it's "top of the line" and included several reasons as to why they swear by this model over others. They like that the machine is quiet, doubles as a mop, automatically returns to the charger, and most of all, the low price point.

Another shopper, who has German shepherds, referred to the vacuum as a "pet hair magnet." Since it has a two-tank system, you can vacuum the hair and then mop over the floors to make them sparkle afterward without having to get up from your chair. A third reviewer praised the combo cleaner, highlighting how it gives them "so much free time" back in their day and added that it's their "favorite purchase of the past several years."

If you're not already sold on the dual cleaning system that vacuums and mops your floors all in one machine, take it from the thousands of shoppers who can't stop raving about it. The Bissell SpinWave Robot Vacuum makes cleaning a fast and easy task, so you might as well get one while it's significantly marked down.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot
The Bissell Robot Vacuum Mop Shoppers Call 'Worth Every Penny' Is $154 Off for Black Friday
Serene Life Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Can't Live Without' This Robot Vacuum and Mop — and It's 35% Off
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Tangle-Free, Strong Suction, Slim, Low Noise, Automatic Self-Charging, Wi-Fi/App/Alexa Control
Deal Alert! This 'Dynamite' Robot Vacuum with 3,800+ Five-Star Ratings Is 47% Off at Amazon
Shark Robot Vacuum
Shoppers Have Simplified Their Floor Care Routines with This 'Powerful' Shark Robot Vacuum — and It's on Sale
Proscenic 850T Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Gives Them 'More Time to Relax'  — and It's Only $143 with Our Exclusive Code
Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot
Shoppers Call This Bissell Robot Vacuum Mop That Cleans Your House for You a 'Lifesaver,' and It's $200 Off
Eureka All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' by How Much Debris This Vacuum-Mop Combo Picks Up — and It's on Sale
Bissell Sale Tout
It's National Dog Month! 6 Bissell Vacuums That Are Ready to Tackle Pet Hair, All on Sale at Amazon Now
Amazon post Prime Day vacuums
Amazon Just Marked Down Even More Vacuum Cleaners After Prime Day — Including Shark and Bissell
Bissell, 1782 Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Hand and Car Vacuum
The Bissell Handheld Pet Vacuum Sucks Up Kibble, Litter, and Hair 'Like a Champ' and It's Only $69
iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Deal Alert! The Roomba Shoppers Call the Best for 'Lazy People' Is $200 Off at Amazon
Xiebro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
A $670 Robot Vacuum and Mop That 'Does a Better Job' Than Roomba, Per Shoppers, Is Now Just $150 at Amazon
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Hybrid Robot Vacuum
Deal Alert! This Robot Vacuum and Mop Is 46% Off at Amazon — and It's at Its Lowest Price Ever
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets to Keep Your Floors Spotless Go Up to 79% Off
iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop
Deal Alert! This $599 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Is Now Just $184 — but Only Until Tomorrow
roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop
This Robot Vacuum-Mop Combo Has Even Skeptical Shoppers Convinced — and It's $200 Off for a Limited Time