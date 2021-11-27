The Bissell Robot Vacuum Mop Shoppers Call 'Worth Every Penny' Is $154 Off for Black Friday
While there are so many robot vacuums out there that can suck up dirt, pet hair, and crumbs, there are few that can mop, too. Now you no longer have to run your vacuum and use a wring mop, because the Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum will take care of it all. And the best part? This Black Friday on Amazon, you can get it on a mega sale up to $154 off. But this deal won't last, so act fast.
The Bissell robot vacuum mop is the only smart home cleaning gadget you'll need this holiday season and beyond. Whether you're prepping for family to come over or cleaning up after your pets, this has your entire home covered with its 130-minute runtime. Oh, and reviewers confirm it's really quiet — meaning you can work, watch TV, and have quality family time as it runs, sans distraction.
While in vacuum mode, the robot has an impressive 1500 Pa of suction power to remove dirt, hair, dust bunnies, and more. It's designed with two edge brushes to bring in forgotten messes in corners and along walls. You'll also love that the internal brushroll loosens debris on tile, hardwood flooring, and low-pile carpeting.
When you're ready to mop, just replace the dry cleaning tank system with the wet cleaning one, fill it with cleaning solution, and hit start (on the device or on your phone). The wet tank system uses two machine-washable mop pads that scrub and buff out sticky and muddy messes with ease. It even has a smart sensor that prevents it from going on carpeting, so you won't have wet rugs for hours.
Whether you're mopping or vacuuming, the Bissell SpinWave cleans your floors in rows, so it won't miss a spot. Plus, unlike older robot vacuum models, this one has a cliff detection sensor to prevent it from falling down the stairs. And when it's done cleaning, it makes its way to the dock for charging.
Shoppers who say it's "worth every penny" and claim that their "floors have never been this clean" are obsessed with the Bissell SpinWave. In fact, it has nearly 2,000 five-star ratings and is an Amazon best-seller.
"Whether the cat knocked over a plant or I just need the daily sweep of all the pet hair throughout the house, this thing is my favorite purchase of the past several years," wrote one Amazon shopper. "It sweeps, it mops, and then it takes itself home to charge once it needs a break… His dust bin is large enough to get the whole house in one go with me only having to dump it once per cleaning session when he's done. He's a treasured member of the family now, and we have dubbed him Mr. Clean."
"We love this vacuum robot!" wrote another. "The rotating pads are a game changer for actually cleaning the floors, as opposed to a pad smearing across the floor. We love that the mop avoids the carpet and rugs, and there's nothing better than setting and forgetting. You can also set a cleaning schedule if you like it to clean at a certain time, and the app is very easy to use! We already love our cordless Bissell mop, but this is another product we can enjoy that we don't have to think about."
Now is the time to treat yourself. Get the Bissell wet and dry robot vacuum while it's 39 percent off for Black Friday now.
