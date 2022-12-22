Whoa! This $400 Robot Vacuum and Mop That's 'Amazingly Impressive' Is Just $230 at Amazon

Even if you don't mind pulling out the vacuum cleaner to rid your floors of dust and dirt, it's still a pain to have to do it constantly. Rather than make yourself clean the house, it's worth letting someone else pick up some of the slack — like a robot vacuum.

Look to the Bissell SpinWave Pet Robot Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently a whopping 43 percent off at Amazon. The two-in-one device provides the best of both worlds, capable of mopping and vacuuming at the same time.

The vacuum portion is complete with dual spinning brushes and a brush roll that work in tandem to remove debris from the floor, and it can hit up to 1,500 Pascals of suction power. Plus, it can be used on a number of surfaces, including low-pile carpets, area rugs, and hard floors.

On the mopping side, the device has rotating scrub pads that can work on wood, tile, linoleum, and other sealed hard floors. Just pop any specialized formula into the two-tank cleaning system and let the robot do its thing. And when you're done, just remove the scrub pads and toss them in the washing machine to be used again.

Amazon

Buy It! Bissell SpinWave Pet Robot Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $229.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Like similar robot vacuums, this super quiet one is complete with a set of sensors that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs or bumping into obstacles. It also cleans row by row, so it doesn't waste time running over the same spot twice. Plus, you can work directly out of the Bissell Connect App, which allows you to start, stop, and schedule cleanings.

More than 2,800 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum and mop a five-star rating, with one noting that their floors have "never been this clean." Others add that it's "smart," with one writing, "This machine is what floor cleaning dreams are made of," while another said: "Let me tell you this product has absolutely changed my life!"

Another five-star reviewer raved about the vacuum, sharing that it's "so quiet" and the mopping feature is "amazingly impressive." They wrote, "I'm actually able to run it while the teenage boys are sleeping in on the weekend and they don't wake up from the noise."

Head to Amazon to get the Bissell SpinWave Pet Robot Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's 43 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.