Amazon Shoppers Call This Bissell Steam Mop a 'Unicorn,' and It's Under $100

All you have to do is fill the tank with water and wait for it to heat up, and then you can get to work. The lightweight device has a spray function that you can use with the press of a button, allowing you to target the formula on specific parts of the floor. The steam mop also has swivel steering to effortlessly maneuver around obstacles and into tight corners. Plus, the included mop pads are reusable; just toss them in the washing machine after use.