Amazon Shoppers Call This Bissell Steam Mop a 'Unicorn,' and It's Under $100
Cleaning up stubborn stains is practically the definition of "dirty work." If you've been struggling to remove a finicky floor stain to no avail, upgrade your cleaning supplies with a top-rated steam mop.
The Bissell SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop, currently on sale at Amazon, is a highly reviewed device that makes cleaning the floors a breeze. Use the steam mop on a host of surfaces, including wood, tile, linoleum, and other sealed hard floors. Thanks to the rotating mop pads, it'll leave behind a wonderful shine — and erase tons of stains.
All you have to do is fill the tank with water and wait for it to heat up, and then you can get to work. The lightweight device has a spray function that you can use with the press of a button, allowing you to target the formula on specific parts of the floor. The steam mop also has swivel steering to effortlessly maneuver around obstacles and into tight corners. Plus, the included mop pads are reusable; just toss them in the washing machine after use.
Buy It! Bissell SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop, $87.16 (orig. $113.29); amazon.com
Over 4,500 Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, calling it a "unicorn" and a "miracle product" that delivers "amazing results." One shopper even shared: "It removed some pretty bad staining on my hardwood floor."
Another user, who has kids and pets, explained, "I bought every steam mop, swiffer, and spin mop out there, spending enough money on these ineffective tools to have had a nice vacation for myself… None of them can do what this mop does." They added, "It gets up sticky dirt, dried mysterious substances, and gum residue. It's a life saver!"
Head to Amazon to get the Bissell SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop while it's under $100.