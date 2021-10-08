This Cordless Electric Mop Designed to Clean Up After Pets Makes 'Maintaining Hardwood Floors a Breeze'

The mop automatically spins (like its name suggests) to do all the tiresome work for you, and its cordless design means you can easily take it all around the house. Since it's made with pet owners in mind, the cleaning solution is safe to use around dogs, cats, and even younger kids, according to Bissell. A reviewer called the SpinWave mop the "best floor mop ever," and added, "I have four dogs that get into a lot of dirt in the yard, and I do not stress about it with this amazing mop. I recommend it to everyone, it's easy to use and the battery life is incredible."