This Cordless Electric Mop Designed to Clean Up After Pets Makes 'Maintaining Hardwood Floors a Breeze'

Pets are adorable, but the mess they sometimes leave behind on your precious hardwood floors or carpets definitely aren't. Whether it's a damp spot caused by puppies who aren't yet potty-trained or a mountain of hair left behind during shedding season, cleaning up after your pet can be a headache — even more so when you don't have the proper tools to do the job efficiently. That's why a powerful vacuum, a stain-removing spray, and a mop that wipes up floors easily are the necessary weapons in any pet owner's arsenal.
One that Amazon shoppers swear by is Bissell's SpinWave Cordless Mop. Although it comes in various versions (including one that converted mop-haters into believers), the 23157 model is specifically designed for cleaning up after pets. The mop kit includes a cleaning solution made for getting rid of pet messes on hard floors and area rugs while eliminating odors from surfaces. Shoppers have said it has made "maintaining [their] wood floors a breeze," and it's currently on sale for just $125 as part of Amazon's huge early holiday deals.
With more than 1,800 five-star ratings and a near-perfect 4.6-star grade, Bissell's SpinWave mop is one of the most highly rated electric mops sold on Amazon. All you have to do when you first take it out of the box is charge the mop to full capacity, fill it up with the included multi-surface cleaning solution, and attach its cleaning pads (you can choose between two soft-touch or two intense-scrubbing options). The mop will automatically dampen its pads with the solution, but you can also click a button to spray out the cleaning liquid, should you need extra scrubbing on a specific spot.
The mop automatically spins (like its name suggests) to do all the tiresome work for you, and its cordless design means you can easily take it all around the house. Since it's made with pet owners in mind, the cleaning solution is safe to use around dogs, cats, and even younger kids, according to Bissell. A reviewer called the SpinWave mop the "best floor mop ever," and added, "I have four dogs that get into a lot of dirt in the yard, and I do not stress about it with this amazing mop. I recommend it to everyone, it's easy to use and the battery life is incredible."
Other reviewers love how lightweight the device is to carry, noting that it's perfect to use on stairs. "It has good maneuverability, allowing me to reach a variety of spaces around obstacles," said a shopper. Some have even called it a ″great replacement for Swiffers,″ which use disposable cleaning pads, as opposed to the Bissell SpinWave's cleaning reusable pads that can be removed and washed in laundry machines.
It's unclear how long the SpinWave's current $30 discount will last, so you'll want to take advantage of the sale while it's still live.
