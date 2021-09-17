Even Amazon Shoppers Who Hate to Mop Have Been Converted by This Cordless Device — and It's on Sale
If you've become accustomed to regularly spending a few hours mopping the whole house, you've likely wished for an appliance that's a little more productive. A run-of-the-mill mop can only do so much, but an electric mop can make things so much easier. The Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert Mop, for instance, is one that just might change your life — or at least your cleaning routine.
Complete with two rotating mop pads, the Bissell electric mop does all the work for you. Simply turn it on, guide it where you need to clean, and watch as the mopping pads work together to clean up messes on tile, sealed and pressed wood floors, laminate, linoleum, rubber floor mats, and more. The mop is lightweight and easy to steer thanks to its ability to swerve and turn as you maneuver around furniture and other obstacles. And the best part? It's been slashed to just $130 at Amazon.
With the cordless mop, you'll be able to quietly clean the house without the powerful noise of a regular vacuum cleaner. The appliance comes with two formulas that can be poured into the machine and sprayed on demand with just the press of a button. And when the mopping pads get dirty, you can toss them in the washing machine and reuse them.
Buy It! Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert Mop, $129.99 (orig. $175.99); amazon.com
Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given the mop a five-star rating, saying it "cleans better than Swiffer" and calling it the "best floor mop ever." One shopper saw a huge difference after just one use, writing, "I just got done using this for the first time [and] my floors look brand new."
"[I] bought this when my [Swiffer] Wet Jet stopped working," a five-star reviewer shares. "I can clean my floors in about half the time with this! The cleaning surface is larger, and since the brushes spin, it moves so easily. I used hot water and two teaspoons of scented bleach... [The] room smells so clean, and no heavy perfumes. I have two dogs and hardwood floors throughout. This is a night and day difference!"
"Mopping is my least favorite chore," another user says. "I avoid it at all costs. My family even bought me a robot mop, but it did not work well. I saw this mop on Care Cleaning's blog and decided to give it a try. Total game changer! This mop is so easy to use I didn't even need the instructions. My daughter and I actually argue over who gets to mop each week." They added: "Now I want to do the mopping and I bribe my husband to clean the toilets instead!"
Whether you're looking to give up the bucket and mop or simply need a powerful tool to deep clean all your floors, shop the Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert Mop while it's on sale for just $130 at Amazon.
