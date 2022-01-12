This Bissell Air Purifier with Over 3,300 Five-Star Ratings Makes a 'Huge Difference in the Air Quality'
Dust that collects on the surfaces in your home won't simply vanish with routine dusting and vacuuming. The tiny dust particles in your home can contribute to itchy throats, runny noses, and dry eyes — and dander, pet hair, cleaning products, and mold only make indoor air quality worse. If you suffer from asthma or seasonal allergies or just want to improve the air in your home, check out this Bissell Smart Air Purifier that's designed for large spaces. The best part? It's 32 percent off right now.
It's no surprise that the popular cleaning company's air purifier has garnered perfect ratings from over 3,300 Amazon shoppers. Several shoppers said they noticed a difference in air quality when they started using it. One shopper said they don't see dust or cat hair anymore, and another wrote that they "completely stopped sneezing" within the first few hours of use.
The air purifier has a three-stage filtration system, which starts with a pre-filter followed by a high-efficiency particulate air filter (HEPA) and an activated carbon filter. The pre-filter grabs large particles like dust and hair, while the HEPA filter removes 99.97 percent of particles 0.3 microns and smaller — including irritants like pet dander, pollen, dust, and smoke — from the air on the lowest fan setting, and the carbon filter traps odors. It also has five quiet fan speeds and cleans spaces up to 1,252 square feet in one hour.
Even more impressive is the purifier's smart sensor, which adjusts the fan speed to changes in air quality. It will also alert you with an indicator light when the filter needs to be replaced, generally after approximately six months — and the filter is easy to replace, since it's accessible from the front of the device.
Buy It! Bissell Smart Purifier, $159.99 (orig. $236.89); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers credit the air purifier for reducing the amount of dust and pet hair in their homes, including one reviewer who said it was a "lifesaver" for their husband's allergies and sleep quality.
One shopper who noticed a "complete difference" in air quality and their allergies said, "I opened up the front of [the air purifier] out of curiosity and saw all of the dust that I would normally be wiping off of surfaces or breathing in on the filter. I was shocked by the amount, especially considering the fact that I vacuum daily."
"I always thought these were more of a placebo than anything. With that being said, having three dogs, a cat, and a house I desperately try to keep clean at all times, this has shocked me," another reviewer wrote. "You used to be able to see dust and dander in the air in the sunlight in my living room, and after just a few days it is literally all gone… You really can feel a huge difference in the air quality."
If you could use a break from relentless sneezing or constant dusting, head to Amazon and shop this customer-loved air purifier while it's on sale.
- This Bissell Air Purifier with Over 3,300 Five-Star Ratings Makes a 'Huge Difference in the Air Quality'
- Shoppers Swear That This Impressive Cordless Vacuum Is Their 'Best Buy of the Decade,' and It's on Sale
- Amazon Shoppers Call These Bags 'Storage Miracles' — and They're Just $4 Apiece at Amazon
- Even Insomniacs Recommend These 'Deliciously Silky' Bamboo Sheets — and They're 40% Off at Amazon