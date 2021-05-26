Pet Owners, Parents, and Cleaning Snobs Say This Carpet Cleaner Is a Must-Have — and It's $50 Off
No matter how hard you scrub, sometimes the toughest carpet stains just won't come out. That's why thousands of Amazon shoppers have invested in the Bissell ProHeat Revolution Carpet Cleaner — it does all the hard work for them, in little to no time.
Engineered to be one of the brand's most powerful cleaning systems, it removes embedded stains, odors, and allergens from carpets using rotating Dual DirtLifter PowerBrushes. The device features a CleanShot pretreater that dispenses a stream of solution where you need it. Just fill the removable tank with water and add a capful of one of the brand's carpet cleaning formulas. Then spray the spot by hitting the pretreat button with your foot and pass over it a few times until it's gone.
It's also easy to maneuver around furniture and weighs less than 18 pounds making it lightweight enough to carry around the house. The Bissell carpet cleaner is especially designed for cleaning messes from furry friends. It comes with the brand's Pet Pro Oxy Urine Eliminator formula, along with a detachable hose and a tool that doubles as a vacuum to pick up pet hair and spot cleaner to remove stains and odors from furniture. It also includes another deep-cleaning tool for those stains that just won't budge.
The Bissell Carpet Cleaner has racked up over 12,000 five-star ratings from pet owners and parents who say it's a household must-have.
Buy It! Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, $249.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
"As a family with [three] kids close in age and lots of pets over the years, I'm no stranger to steam cleaners," one reviewer wrote. "They have become a must for messy toddlers and puppies. Of all the wonderful machines we've owned, nothing compares to this BEAST. It took out a stain I've been trying to get out for months in just [three] passes!"
"This product works MAGIC," another customer wrote. "I have two dogs and two cats so you can imagine the cleaning challenges. After very disappointing results from other brands including an expensive, overpriced, and useless Dyson, I tried Bissell. The first Bissell product I purchased was the Bissell vacuum cleaner. I loved it so much I bought this Bissell carpet cleaner and a Bissell sweeper and I love them also. The performance is seriously impressive. I am now brand loyal."
Even this self-proclaimed cleaning snob says it works better than professional services. "I wasn't convinced this shampooer would be acceptable but the carpet cleaning services I tried didn't do a very good job of getting the puppy's stains up, so I thought I'd give this a try. It cleaned every last stain and left the carpet barely damp, sucking up so much dirt I was amazed."
It normally costs $300, but right now you can get the Bissell ProHeat Revolution Carpet Cleaner for $50 off on Amazon. Though it's definitely more of an investment, plenty of shoppers say it's worth the price for the incredible results.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Pet Owners, Parents, and Cleaning Snobs Say This Carpet Cleaner Is a Must-Have — and It's $50 Off
- Thousands of People Rely on This Self-Care Brand to Tackle Everything from Aging Skin to Achy Feet
- Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Three-Pack of Sports Bras, and It’s Secretly Up to 72% Off
- These $15 Gel Pads Make Any Pair of Shoes Instantly More Comfortable — Even Sandals