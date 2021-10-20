Even Dyson Owners Admit This $140 'Much Lighter Weight' Bissell Vacuum Is Worth the Switch

In the reviews section, even shoppers with more expensive vacuums confessed their love for this high-quality, affordable model. "I love this vacuum," one wrote. "It's lightweight. I have a Dyson Animal, and it's heavy. I have a four-level split home and was so tired of going up and down [the] stairs with it. I bought this, and it works like a champ! Carrying it up and down is no problem at all."