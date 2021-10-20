Even Dyson Owners Admit This $140 'Much Lighter Weight' Bissell Vacuum Is Worth the Switch
If you've added a furry friend to your family during the pandemic, you're probably in the market for a vacuum to keep the pet hair under control. Luckily, Bissell has an entire line of vacuum cleaners specifically designed to remove hair, dander, and dust. And you can get the Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum on sale for $140 at Amazon.
The stick vacuum weighs less than 9.5 pounds and has a 0.5-liter capacity dirt tank. It comes with three specialized attachments, including a Pet TurboEraser tool to pick up hair, a crevice tool to get in hard-to-reach cracks and corners, and a dusting brush to clear out dirt and debris. The vacuum is also made with a tangle-free brush roller to prevent hair from getting caught inside the machine.
Buy It! Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum, $139.99 (orig. $195.69); amazon.com
You can use the Bissell PowerGlide vacuum on hardwood floors, carpets, and upholstery to quickly and efficiently rid your home of pet hair, dust, and dirt without having to switch devices in every room.
In the reviews section, even shoppers with more expensive vacuums confessed their love for this high-quality, affordable model. "I love this vacuum," one wrote. "It's lightweight. I have a Dyson Animal, and it's heavy. I have a four-level split home and was so tired of going up and down [the] stairs with it. I bought this, and it works like a champ! Carrying it up and down is no problem at all."
Another shopper added, "I've owned a Dyson previously, and I thought Bissell couldn't compete, but I was wrong. This is a terrific vacuum, very easy to maneuver. This vacuum is great for cat hair and toddler messes. Not as loud as my previous Dyson and overall much lighter weight."
And a third wrote, "Purchased this for an extra vacuum upstairs. Now I find myself using it downstairs! It is lightweight and has incredible suction. Easy transition from hardwood floors to carpet. I use this now instead of my pricey Miele upright."
You can't beat the $140 price tag for a vacuum cleaner with such high praise, so be sure to shop the Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum while it's on sale at Amazon.
- Even Dyson Owners Admit This $140 'Much Lighter Weight' Bissell Vacuum Is Worth the Switch
- The Brand Behind Helen Mirren's Sneakers Just Launched a New Color of Its Most Eco-Friendly Style
- Kourtney Kardashian's Signature Glow Might Be Thanks to This Under-the-Radar Beauty Product
- These 'Spacious' Storage Bags Can Hold a Ton — and They're Just $6 Apiece at Amazon