Shoppers Say This Steam Mop That Doubles as Vacuum Makes Their Floors Look 'Incredible' — and It's on Sale

If you're looking for a way to cut down on cleaning time, consider your search over.

The Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop and Vacuum steam cleans and vacuums at the same time — meaning you can cross two chores off your list with one gadget. And now's a great time to snap up the multifunctional cleaning device as it's currently 25 percent off at Amazon.

To tackle sticky messes and daily debris, the steam mop and vacuum combo device sucks up dirt and debris while sanitizing sealed hardwood, ceramic, linoleum, granite, and marble floors. It comes with a mop pad kid that includes a microfiber soft mop pad and a microfiber scrubby pad. With the microfiber mop pad and water, the steam cleaner eliminates 99.9 percent of germs. Even better, the mop pads are machine washable, so you can reuse them.

For a custom clean, there are digital touch controls on the device that lets you easily switch between cleaning modes, including steam and high steam. You also have the option to vacuum and steam clean separately.

More than 5,500 customers have given the "lightweight" machine with "strong suction" a five-star rating. One shopper wrote, "My floors look incredible, and I didn't touch a broom, dustpan, mop, or disgusting mop water." And another enthused, "It makes cleaning fast and easy!"

An additional five-star reviewer shared, "I own a cleaning company, and I always look for things that will make things faster for my cleaners," and added, "This one product has saved countless hours while being very effective."

Others have called out its "convenient" features, with one shopper noting, "It has a good size water reservoir and changing the mop pads is super easy."

Ready to simplify your floor care routine? Head to Amazon to snap up the Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop and Vacuum. Just keep in mind that there's no end date listed for this deal, so add it to your cart before the savings disappear!

