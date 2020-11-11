Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Vacuum and Steam Mop Hybrid That Can ‘Cut Your Cleaning in Half

The Bissell Powerfresh Vacuum and Steam Mop is Amazon’s Choice for customers that search “vacuum mop” on the site, which means most shoppers often decide it’s the product they add to their carts after browsing. Not only that, but it’s also the fourth best-selling steam mop on Amazon thanks to nearly 700 shoppers who have left it a five-star rating.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two-in-one vacuum and mop sanitizes your floors while simultaneously vacuuming them, but you can also opt for just using one function at time. It comes with a soft microfiber pad, a scrubbing microfiber pad, and a detachable mop tray. Bissell makes a special steam mop water that can be used, or you can make your own cleaner. For example, one shopper mentioned using a “dash of Pine-Sol” and water.

You can get $30 off the vacuum and steam mop for a limited time.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Powerfresh Vacuum and Steam Mop, $149.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

Shoppers rave the vacuum is a “game changer” thanks to how effective it is at cleaning floors in just “minutes.”

“For me, ,” one customer wrote. “It makes it so my floors are not only vacuumed daily but [also] cleaned and I love it so much. We have so much wood floor and even though we don’t wear shoes in the house, by the end my bare feet are usually kinda dirty from walking barefoot — not anymore!”

If you’re wondering just how powerful the vacuum is, the same reviewer compared the suction abilities to a Shark or Dyson vacuum.