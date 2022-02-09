Amazon Shoppers Call This Steam Mop the 'Closest Thing to a Magic Wand' — and It's 30% Off
Even if you've taken a vacuum cleaner to the floor over and over again, it's quite possible that the floor still feels a little, well, sticky. And that's likely because you've been using the wrong tool. Instead of looking to the vacuum to scrub the floor, you'll want to reach for a powerful steam mop, one designed to pull out all the dirt embedded deep into the floor.
Consider the highly reviewed Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Steam Mop, which is 30 percent off at Amazon right now. It's pretty easy to use: Just fill up the tank, select high or low for the steam setting, and watch as it heats up in just 30 seconds — no harsh chemicals required. Thanks to up to 1,500 watts of hot steam at a time, the mop can eliminate 99.9 percent of bacteria on both tile and hardwood floors.
The 2-in-1 device can also be transformed into a detachable handheld model, allowing you to clean surfaces above the floor as well. It can pull up dirt, dust, and pet hair from a range of places, including ovens and stovetops, microwaves, countertops and grout, windows, and pet beds. The steam mop comes with 13 extra attachments, including a microfiber soft pad, scrubby pad, fragrance discs, detachable water cup, fabric steamer, grout tool, extension hose, window squeegee tool, and more.
Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, with reviewers writing that it "cleans everything easily" and calling it the "closest thing to a magic wand." Another user shared: "This mop gets up all of the dirt and grime from the tile, and the grout cleaning attachment works miracles."
One shopper was incredibly impressed by the steam mop, saying that it "revolutionizes cleaning." They explained that it works wonders on just about anything — without having to rely on chemicals — and can easily clean the dirty corners of appliances and remove stickers; "it literally melts that stuff away," they shared.
Head to Amazon and shop the Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Steam Mop while it's 30 percent off.
