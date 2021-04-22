Shoppers Are Willing to ‘Lick Their 30-Year-Old Floors’ After Cleaning with This $89 Bissell Steam Mop

Profile Menu
No matter how many times you vacuum the floor, if you're not steaming, you're only halfway cleaning your hardwoods and tiles. Yep, we said it. A steam cleaner will not only pick up dirt, it will also mop away dried messes and sanitize — and 20,700 Amazon shoppers agree that the $89 Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop is an "essential" tool that cleans so well, people are willing to "lick [their] 30-year-old" floors after using it.
The Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop tackles deep cleaning jobs without the old-fashioned bucket of (dirty) water. Simple in design, the steam mop uses distilled water that's poured directly into the device, and heats up in just 30 seconds before getting to work.
Buy It! Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop, $89; amazon.com
With three steam levels, you can customize just how much power you need to clean everything, from pet accidents, to stuck-on juice, to tracked-in mud without as much as a streak. Reviewers even say the highest steam setting is "intense" and can get off "any tough or caked on mess" with just one swipe.
In addition to the hygienic steam it produces, the mop also comes with two washable pads — a carpet glider and a scrubby mop pad — that work with the dewy heat to effortlessly remove dirt and grime. The Bissell steam mop also comes with scented discs that go directly in the mop pad for a fresh smell. While it's mainly used for the floors, shoppers also use it to lightly steam upholstery.
For those hard-to-clean spots, reviewers say they love to use the mop's Flip-Down Easy Scrubber that "works wonders" on various sealed surfaces, including ceramic, hardwood, and granite. But one of the most mind-boggling realizations shoppers had was how well the Bissell PowerFresh mop "cleans grout like nothing else!"
"It restored the grout and floor to like-new condition!" writes one Amazon shopper. "It did take some scrubbing during steaming, but it was worth it. It has also cleaned up scuff marks, creosote stains, and continues to brighten grout every time I use it… Seeing the results first hand now, I would've paid more."
Other reviewers who have tried more expensive options actually prefer the Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop and say it puts their "old Shark to shame," and outperforms their "traditional mop, Swifter and Shark Duo Scrubber."
"I have a dog who likes to literally roll in the dirt so my floor was always somewhat dirty, my old mop seemed to just push the dirt around," writes another. "This mop actually picks up the dirt and really gets the floor clean. Now I can walk through my house barefoot."If you're tired of hand-scrubbing your tiles or feeling disappointed by your mop, go with the $89 Bissell PowerFresh steam cleaner that shoppers say is "worth every penny."
