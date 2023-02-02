Amazon Shoppers Say This Bissell Steam Mop Cleans 'Like Magic,' and It's on Sale

If you've been figuring out how to remove that one stain in the corner that's been there for years, but haven't made headway as to how you're going to accomplish this task, let us fill you in on a little secret: Buy a steam mop.

Right now, you can nab the Bissell Powerfresh Slim Steam Mop while it's on sale at Amazon. The powerful device works as both a steam mop and a steam cleaner, working to clean and sanitize sealed hard floors — without relying on chemicals — and can remove up to 99.9 percent of germs and other bacteria with just pressurized hot steam. Just fill the tank with water, let it heat up, and then get to work, spraying hot steam on tons of surfaces, including bathroom sinks, countertops, stove tops, windows, toys, and ceramic and marble floors, among many more.

The steam mop also converts into a handheld device, and it comes with a slew of accessories. You can snap on the grout tool to rid bathroom tiles of grout or use the bristle scrub tool to scrub away grime from sinks, countertops, and inside the microwave. It also comes with a flat surface tool, red bristle scrub brush, angle tool, and clothing steamer tool. Plus, the corded device can extend up to 25 feet, giving you plenty of space to get into hard-to-reach areas.

More than 2,700 Amazon shoppers recommend the Bissell Powerfresh Slim Steam Mop, with some noting that it's "life-changing" and cleans "like magic." One user said, "You can literally use it on everything," while another enthused, "I've been able to clean the sliders on my windows more thoroughly than I think they've ever been cleaned."

A third reviewer said the steam mop is "easy to use," adding, "it got dirt up I didn't know was there!" They wrote, "I'm glad I chose the name brand over the cheaper ones," and emphasized that they love that "it's several products in one." They finished off by writing, "I can clean anything!"

