Even ‘10-Year-Old Grout’ Is No Match for This $87 Bissell Steam Mop That Sanitizes in 30 Seconds
Steam mopping your floors brings a whole other level of clean to your floors. While carpet cleaners work magic on thick rugs, shoppers wholeheartedly agree that the Bissell PowerFresh Pet Steam Mop is a "total game changer" for tiles and hardwood floors. And the best part? It's just $87 on Amazon.
The Bissell PowerFresh steam cleaner is a "godsend" for homeowners with dogs, cats, kids, and messy partners. Yep, it really does steam out tracked in dirt, scrub out unsightly grout, and sop up pet accidents that would normally have you wiping up by hand.
Buy It! Bissell PowerFresh Pet Steam Mop, $86.75; amazon.com
An upgrade to your wring mop, the Bissell steam cleaner sanitizes your floors with incredible heat that removes up to 99.9 percent of hidden bacteria and germs. The mop starts to steam up in just 30 seconds, and comes with three steam intensities to pick up that toughest grime thanks to 1,500 watts of power. It works so well, shoppers say their floors are "so clean you can eat off of them."
With reusable (and machine-washable) soft and scrub pads, the Bissell steam mop wipes up spills and dog slobber without a problem. And for extra tough messes, bring out the Easy Scrubber that works with the steam to penetrate, lift, and wipe sticky residues and "even 10-year-old grout" with a few swipes. And that's just with distilled water, so you can forget the vinegar concoctions and household solutions because this cleans "floors better than any other mop or cleaning product ever could!"
Shoppers say their floors dry almost instantly, leaving less chances for slips and falls. You'll also love that it comes with a carpet glider attachment, so you can sanitize your rugs, dog beds, and upholstered furniture.
Plus, you know how steaming over pet debris can sometimes leave an unpleasant smell in the air? The Bissell steam cleaner takes care of that with two scent discs designed to eliminate pet odors on contact.
"I have a large floor, three dogs and a husband on a ranch so it is something that is quite a chore," writes one Amazon shopper. "This little steam mop is powerful, works like a dream and is easy to use! It makes mopping so much easier and quicker… I've had people walk into my house the next day and comment on how fresh it smells!"If you're ready for sparkly floors, get the $87 Bissell PowerFresh Pet Steam Mop that "cleans up impossible messes faster than you would imagine."
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Even ‘10-Year-Old Grout’ Is No Match for This $87 Bissell Steam Mop That Sanitizes in 30 Seconds
- Amazon Reviewers Love This Ottoman That Secretly Doubles as a Hideaway for Cats
- People with Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Pain Swear by These Comfortable Walking Sandals
- Shoppers Call This the ‘Perfect Casual Dress’ — and It’s Under $20 on Amazon