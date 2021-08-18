Walmart Dropped the Price of This Popular Bissell Vacuum — and You Can Get It for $65
You never know just how dirty your floors can get until you see how much debris a powerful vacuum picks up. To take care of dust, dirt, crumbs, pet hair, and more, Walmart shoppers recommend this upright vacuum that's on sale right now.
The Bissell PowerForce Turbo Pet Vacuum has what the brand calls Multi-Cyclonic Technology that easily sucks up dirt and debris on hardwood floors, carpets, rugs, tiled floors, and other surfaces. Along with powerful suction, the bagless vacuum has a brush roll with a wide cleaning path that helps you cover more ground in less time.
Buy It! Bissell PowerForce Turbo Pet Vacuum, $64.50 (orig. $85); amazon.com
Easy to maneuver, the lightweight vacuum only weighs 13 pounds and has a 25-foot cord, so you'll have plenty of reach. Plus, it comes with three attachments for deeper, more targeted cleaning. The extension wand brush is ideal for dusting off a variety of surfaces, including shelves, blinds, and lampshades. The crevice attachment is great for hard-to-reach areas, and the Pet TurboBrush tool cleans pet hair off carpets, stairs, and upholstered furniture.
Maintaining the vacuum is a breeze thanks to its cleaning system that keeps larger debris at the bottom of the tank to help prevent dirt from entering the filters for longer. But even when the filters eventually get dirty, you won't have to buy new ones as often since they're washable. The vacuum comes with a Febreze filter too, so you can keep your floors spotless and fill your home with a fresh scent.
Walmart reviewers love that the vacuum is easy to put together and can tackle all kinds of messes. Pet owners — even ones with more than one pet — say the vacuum is great at sucking up dog and cat hair.
Now's the best time to shop the popular cleaning device, as it's currently on sale for $64.50 at Walmart. So don't hesitate to snag the Bissell PowerForce Turbo Pet Vacuum before the deal ends.
- Walmart Dropped the Price of This Popular Bissell Vacuum — and You Can Get It for $65
- These Fall-Ready Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories Are All Available for Under $30 — but Only on Amazon
- The Tote Bag Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba Have Carried for Years Just Got a Genius Update
- The 'Soft, Smooth, and Breathable' Sheets with Nearly 50,000 Perfect Ratings Are Over Half-Off at Amazon