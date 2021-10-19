This Powerful Bissell 2-in-1 Steam Mop 'Obliterates Dirt,' and It's on Sale for $62 at Amazon
After vacuuming for hours, you expect your floors to feel brand spanking new. But here's the thing: Little dust bunnies, crumbs, and sticky messes somehow find a way back to your surfaces, which is why you need a steam cleaner to blast off all that gunk in minutes. And Bissell has upped the ante by creating the PowerEdge Lift-Off Steam Cleaner that doubles as a steam mop and a handheld steam cleaner. It's going for just $62 on Amazon right now.
The PowerEdge Lift-Off Steam Cleaner is a force of nature when it comes to cleaning your home. With 1,500 watts of power, the steam cleaner mops and sanitizes surfaces to remove up to 99.9 percent of hidden bacteria in one swipe — that's without the use of harmful chemicals or solutions that are prone to leaving residue behind. It also has on-demand steaming with the push of a button, so you can remove heavy-duty messes with less scrubbing.
The triangular head really sets it apart from other steam cleaners, allowing the microfiber pads to get into hard-to-reach corners and crevices. The swivel head is also a bonus because it can get around furniture seamlessly. Plus, you'll love how durable and effective the machine-washable pads are — grabbing everything from sticky spilled juice to years-old dirt to even stained grout thanks to its plush exterior. It's no wonder shoppers said their "floors have never been so clean."
Amazingly, the Bissell mop is designed with a detachable handheld steam cleaner that can be used on kitchen countertops and around the bathroom sink. It even comes with handy attachments like a grout tool which has six bristles to scrub tile grout and a small brush to clean stovetops and microwaves.
The popular Bissell steam cleaner has over 1,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who called it "a must-buy" and said it not only removes "dingy, gross grout," but also"obliterates dirt."people are
"I have had several shampooers over the last 20 years, but this steamer works best on my hardwood floors," wrote one Amazon shopper. "It is small and the triangle-shaped head gets into corners easily. It's lightweight and stands on its own. I use the mop on the floor first and then use the steamer (only use water in the steamer) and get a very nice shine."
"Traditional mopping takes forever to dry and I still seem to have dirty floors three seconds after," wrote another who said the steam mop is "worth the money." "The steam mop works great! I have found the floors to dry incredibly quickly with no puddling. They feel clean under bare feet and I can see a major difference… The lift-off part is nifty. It cleaned a corner of caked-on grime of 30-plus years that no amount of scrubbing could conquer in about two minutes."
Get truly clean floors and countertops with Bissell's 2-in-1 Steam Mop that's on sale for $62 on Amazon.
