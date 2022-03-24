This Best-Selling Steam Mop That 'Cleans Years' of Dirt Is on Sale at Amazon
Spring cleaning season is in full swing, which means you have an excellent excuse to invest in top-rated cleaning products that are actually guaranteed to remove all the grime and dirt from the floor. So if you've been searching for a steam mop that's sure to erase stains and pull up years of dirt, consider the Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop, which is currently on sale at Amazon.
This steam mop is designed to clean and sanitize sealed floors — without relying on chemicals — and can eliminate up to 99.9 percent of bacteria. All you have to do is fill the tank with water, wait 30 seconds for it to heat up, and select one of three settings (high, medium, and low). The steam mop will get to work, removing sticky messes on hardwood floors, ceramic, granite, marble, and linoleum.
Each purchase comes with two washable mop pads as well as two extra accessories (a brush and crevice tool) which can be used to target smaller spaces. The steam mop is also constructed with swivel steering — allowing you to easily maneuver around obstacles and bulky pieces of furniture — and it also comes with a 23-foot power cord, giving you plenty of length to move around the house.
Buy It! Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop, $82.69 (orig. $92.69); amazon.com
More than 28,000 Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, with shoppers sharing that it "cleans grout like nothing else" and "cleans years" of dirt. One user even wrote: "My floors are the cleanest they have ever been with [five to] 10 minutes of mopping."
A second shopper explained that this is a best-selling steam mop on Amazon for a reason, sharing: "It really amazed/shocked me to see how much dirt it picked up." They also call it a "real winner" and a "must have." Plus, they added: "The moral of the story is, just because you sweep and mop doesn't mean that the floor is clean. You need the Bissell steam mop to pull all the dirt out of the crevices and uneven surfaces."
Head to Amazon to snag the Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop while it's on sale.
