You Can Get This Popular Bissell Vacuum on Sale for $40 at Walmart Right Now

It’s extremely lightweight and compact
By Andrea Marie
July 07, 2021 07:00 PM
When looking for a new vacuum cleaner, there are plenty of specs to keep in mind. It all depends on what type of floors you have, whether you want a cordless device or not, and if you have the space for a larger vacuum or need a compact model. While shopping for new devices can get overwhelming, there are always a few best-sellers that stick out from the crowd. One fan-favorite, the Bissell Power Force Bagless Vacuum, is currently on sale at Walmart for only $40. 

It's rare that you'll find vacuums and other appliances for under the $50 mark, and this one has made thousands of shoppers happy with their purchase. The Power Force Bagless vacuum cleaner is compact and leaves less room for messes thanks to its simple dirt cup. The transparent design makes it easy to see when the cup needs to be emptied before you continue vacuuming any more. 

One thing that shoppers seem to love the most about the vacuum cleaner is that it's extremely versatile. Because everyone lives in different types of homes, the vacuum was designed to fit in a variety of them. For starters, the design is very compact and only weighs 8 pounds, so you don't have to worry about carrying a bulky item around your space. Plus, you can use it on different surfaces, including carpet, hardwood floors, tile, laminated floors, and more. 

With a combination of suction power and a rotating brush, the vacuum helps you get to those hard-to-reach areas a lot easier. It also has a high-reaching wand, plus a crevice tool and dusting brush for additional cleaning. Another unique feature is its washable filter, which will save you money in the long run because you won't need to constantly buy additional filters.

If you're in need of a new vacuum that's compact and bagless — and gets the job done — consider snagging the Bissell Power Force Bagless Vacuum on sale for $40 at Walmart

